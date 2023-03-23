The Lassies found themselves on the wrong end of a slugfest, Wednesday, falling 16-5 in five innings to Skyview in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League contest at Tam O’Shanter Park.

The Storm wasted little time putting their bats to work, plating two runs in the first inning and adding a half dozen more in the second frame to go up 8-0 on Kelso.

“They out-swung us tonight. They had 18 hits to our five,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “Our pitchers threw everything they could think of at them but to no avail. They hit everything we threw at them.”

Maddi Scull led Skyview at the plate, going 3-for-5 with four RBI and a home run. Addie Harmier and Maddie Milhorn also added round trippers for the Storm.

“They are one of the most well-rounded teams in the state,” Sorensen noted. “They aren’t the State runners up from last year for nothing.”

After Paityn Mackin spun a scoreless top of the third the Lassies started scratching their way back with the bats. Hillary Zimmermen led the frame off by getting hit with a pitch and then Kaydence Mackin notched a single to bring Kyleigh Day to the plate. Day then deposited a pitch over the outfield fence for a three-run home that cut the deficit to 8-3.

Skyview wasn’t keen to keep things close, though, and put up five runs of their own in the top of the fifth frame. Paityn Mackin took the loss for Kelso after allowing 10 earned runs on 15 hits over five innings in the pitcher's circle.

“Our outfield made some nice catches, especially Royal Grafton out in right field,” Sorensen said.

Brooke Hefley did her best to keep Kelso in the game when she launched a two-run home run in the fifth inning off of Skyview’s ace, Milhorn, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Still, Sorensen was pleased with his team’s approach down the stretch against a hard throwing Skyview bullpen.

“This kid can throw smoke, man,” Sorensen said of Milhorn. “We just told the kids, ‘Hey get the bat on the ball and it’s going to go somewhere. Brooke did and it wound up over the fence.”

Kelso (2-3, 1-2) is set to play at Prairie on Friday.

‘Nooks falls fast to Stevenson

KALAMA — The Chinooks took a 1-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning, Wednesday, before the Stevenson bats came alive and claimed an 8-4 non-league victory over the hosts.

“Fastest seven inning game I have ever had, 1 hour 15 minutes,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said.

Kalama staked out a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Tabitha Gish ripped a one-out triple. Following a shallow fly out, Gish came in to score on an error after a hard hit ground ball by Jourdyn DePace got through the infield.

The Bulldogs took their time to answer back but plated three runs in the top of the sixth to take their first lead. The Chinooks added a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame but Stevenson tacked on five more runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

With three outs remaining Kalama tried to put together a rally, but came up a grand slam short.

Addi Davenport got things going with a one-out single in the seventh before Brookelyn Waddle was hit by a pitch. Delaney Rinard followed up with a pop fly that was mishandled by the Bulldogs and brought home Davenport to score. Lahna Moon then ripped a single and Waddle came home to score on a pop up by Brooklyn Lavigne before another flyout brought the game to a close.

The Chinooks managed seven hits in the game, with seven different players notching a knock. Kylie Nichols posted a double for Kalama, while Gish and Waddle each turned in doubles. Maleah Davis had the hosts only RBI of the day.

Rinard took the loss for Kalama after pitching a complete game with eight runs allowed, although only two of those runs were earned. Rinard stuck out two batters and allowed eight hits along the way.

“Errors cost us the game after holding a 1-0 lead,” coach Rinard said. “(It was a) heartbreaking loss.”

Kalama (1-2) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Muckleshoot Tribal School on Monday.