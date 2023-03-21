The Lassies had their bats working double time, Monday, in a 15-3 non-league victory over 2A powerhouse W.F. West at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Kelso put up its 15 runs using a baker’s dozen worth of hits and scored in every inning execpt the first. Lexi Grumbois set the standard for the hosts at the plate where she went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, a home run and a double. Grumbois put the finishing touches on the game with a 3-run walkoff homerun in the bottom of the fifth that pushed the game across the mercy rule threshold.

Kelso skipper Dean Sorensen didn’t need long to pinpoint the phase of the game that put his team on top against the Bearcats.

“Our hitting. We had 13 hits and we were pretty patient at the plate tonight. We didn’t swing at any bad pitches, we just waited for the pitcher to bring it to us,” Sorensen said. “It’s just like we’ve been talking about…‘They came out with their bats tonight.”

Kelso pitcher Paityn Mackin helped out her own cause at the plate where she went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Kaydence Mackin went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

The Lassies went up 4-0 in the second inning, adding five run in the third, one in the fourth and five more in the fifth to finish the game off. Hannah Currence, Tru Bettineski, Brooke Hefley, Kyleigh Day, Royal Grafton all added hits for the Lassies.

In the circle Paityn Mackin pitched all five innings while allowing just three hits and notching five strikeouts, and took a no-hitter into what turned out to be the final frame.

“Our defensive standout was our shortstop, Brooke Hefley,” Sorensen noted.

The only damage on Mackin’s watch came in the fifth inning while holding a 10-0 lead when the Bearcats strung together their first two base hits of the day and punctuated those with a 3-run home run off the bat of Lena Fragner.

“To her credit, she had a lot of popups tonight,” Sorensen said of his hurler. “She kept her ball kind of up, like a rise ball, and they were swinging at them so we had a lot of flyouts which helped us out a lot.”

Kelso (2-2) is set to host Skyview on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Defense lets Jills down in 11-0 loss to Tumwater

There wasn’t much that went right for R.A. Long, Monday, when it fell behind early to Tumwater and could do little but watch as the Thunderbirds got farther and farther away. The visitors wound up with an 11-0 victory over the Lumberjills and it took all seven innings of wind and frozen rain at the Lumberjill Yard to get there.

Ella Ferguson kept the Lumberjills off balance from the circle all day long, tossing a complete game while striking out 10 batters and allowing just three hits.

The only inning R.A. Long threatened on offense was the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with help from a few free passes. That inning ended in disaster, though, when an R.A. Long hitter incorrectly believed ball four had been called by the umpire and began her trot to first base. That sent the runner from third base on a trot towards home plate, where she was unceremoniously tagged out to end the inning.

Ferguson went 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs to help her own cause as the T-Birds went up 2-0 in the second inning and then plated six runs in the fourth to go up 9-0. Kylie Waltermeyer went 3-for-4 for the T-Birds and drove in two runs.

Jadyn Terry took the loss for R.A. Long after pitching all seven innings. She struck out nine batters but a dozen hits by the T-Birds and a half dozen errors behind her proved to be the Lumberjills’ undoing.

Madison Fierst, Ava Rodman and Nicole Waker tallied the only base knocks for the hosts on the day.

R.A. Long (2-1) is slated to host Ridgefield next Monday at 4 p.m.

Extra Cuts

- Rainier lost 11-6 at Sheridan. The Columbians are scheduled to play Thursday at Vernonia at 5 p.m. The Daily News did not receive a game report for Monday’s contest.

- Toutle Lake’s junior varsity defeated Kalama 26-20. Ava Triana pitched six innings for the Chinooks and Lilly Lorentzen was a standout on offense in the leadoff spot.