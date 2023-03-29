In a back-and-forth slugfest, Kelso fell one big fly short of forcing extra innings Tuesday in a 13-9 loss to Prairie at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Kelso loaded the bases in the seventh inning down four runs, but with two outs Prairie got a strikeout to close out the game.

“We battled. The kids hung in there. It was a good softball game,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “We tried to get caught up with them, we came close. We outhit them. Everybody had the bats going.”

Prairie plated four runs in the first on a grand slam by Nae Stalcup. The Falcons then added three more runs in the second inning, but each time Kelso answered back with a set of runs themselves.

The Lassies loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning after a pair of walks and a single. Royal Grafton then delivered a sacrifice fly and Kacie McNew had a two-out RBI single.

Kelso got three more in the second to make it a 7-6 game when Hannah Currence led off with a triple and Lexi Grumbois and Paityn Mackin followed with run-scoring hits.

Yet every time Kelso got close, Prairie went back to the plate and did more damage. Neither Kaydence Mackin nor her sister Paityn Mackin were able to hold the Prairie offense down.

Kaydence Mackin started in the circle and was tagged for 10 runs on seven hits and four walks over 2 1/3 innings. Paityn Mackin relieved her sister in the third inning and pitched three scoreless innings of relief before being touched up in the seventh inning for a three-run home run by Stalcup, her second of the game.

The homer gave Prairie a 13-8 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Stalcup was, without a doubt, the player of the game. She batted 3-for-5 with a double and two homers for seven RBI to lead Prairie. Mackenzie Moore went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI out of the leadoff spot.

A one-out double from Grumbois got Kelso started in the seventh inning. After a pair of singles and a walk sandwiched around a strikeout, Kelso trailed 13-9 with the bases loaded, but Prairie reliever Rylee Wall was able to get McNew looking on a called third strike.

Paityn Mackin batted 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI to lead the Lassies’ offense. Currence finished with two hits including a triple and Grumbois 2-for-4 with a walk, double and three runs scored Kaydence Mackin also had two hits including a double.

Kelso (2-5, 1-3 league) was set to return to the diamond on Wednesday in a non-league game at Woodland. Kelso is scheduled to host R.A. Long at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Toutle Lake dominates La Center

LA CENTER — Toutle Lake took advantage of ever free base it was routinely afforded in a 23-1, five-inning rout of La Center in the non-league matchup on Tuesday.

The Ducks walked 13 times to go with their eight hits. They scored three runs in the first, 11 in the second, six in the third and three more in the fourth before the game was called after the top of the fifth inning.

“La Center is a young team and their pitcher was having trouble finding the strike zone,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. “We took advantage when she did and ran the bases well tonight."

Naomi Chavez went 2-for-2 with three walks and five runs scored to lead Toutle Lake’s offense. Kennady Lake walked all four times and scored four runs.

Jasmine Smith pitched two shutout innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out four. Karlie Smith allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks over three innings of relief work.

"Jasmine and Karlie pitched good giving up only one run," coach Lake added. "We’re looking forward to our first league game on Thursday.”

Toutle Lake (3-1, 2-0 league) is set to host Napavine for a doubleheader on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

Kalama offense gets hot in sweep of Muckleshoot

AUBURN — Kalama picked up a pair of dominant wins over Muckleshoot Tribal School in a non-league doubleheader on Tuesday by scores of 21-3 and 24-5.

The Chinooks batted around in both the first and second innings in Game 1 as they plated six runs in the first and then nine more in the second to build a 15-2 lead.

Colbie Manninen and Brookelyn Waddle each hit home runs for the Chinooks. Hannah Johnson batted 4-for-5 to lead Kalama’s offense which finished with 15 hits in the opener.

Delaney Rinard worked four innings for Kalama in the circle. She allowed three runs on three hits while striking out eight hitters.

Muckleshoot notched six hits over the course of three-innings in Game 2 and scored five runs. Kalama opened with 15 runs in the first inning of the nightcap as the lineup sent 18 girls to the plate.

Kalama (4-1 overall) is slated to return to the diamond to play its first league game at Winlock at 4 p.m.

Ilwaco splits doubleheader with Ocosta

WESTPORT — Ilwaco split a twin bill with Ocosta on Tuesday in a pair of tightly contested seven-inning games where the pitching shined bright. Ocosta defeated the Fishermen 1-0 in the opener and Ilwaco came back to edge Ocosta 5-4 in the nightcap.

The opening tilt featured a pitcher’s duel between Ilwaco’s Meghan Dille and Jessie Gilbert of Ocosta. Neither pitcher allowed a run through the first six innings, but with the game needing a break through in the bottom of the seventh, it was Gilbert who provided the swing of the bat to change the game.

Gilbert came to the plate to face Dille for the third time of the game. She had already worked a walk against the Ilwaco starter earlier in the game so Gilbert was ready for anything Dille could throw to attack her with. That history paid dividends as Gilbert teed off for a game-winning solo homer.

Her home run allowed her work in the circle to shine in a winning effort. Gilbert was outstanding for seven innings, allowing just five baserunners through three base hits, a walk and one hit batter while striking out a whopping 19 of the 21 outs.

On the other side, Dille’s line showed one run allowed on the seventh-inning homer, two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts over six-plus innings.

Game 2 featured more strong pitching, though Ilwaco was able to take advantage early in the game as Ocosta turned to Joanah Roseander to start. Facing a different arm than Ocosta’s ace in Gilbert, Ilwaco’s offense got going in the second inning as four hits combined to score three runs led by a one-out double from Dille and singles from Brianna Warfield and Olivia Mckinstry.

Gilbert came on in relief and picked up right where she left off in the first game. She pitched the final 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and no walks. She struck out 13 (giving her 32 in 11 1/3 innings).

But Ilwaco was able to pick up another run in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead against Gilbert and the Wildcats by taking advantage of a pair of dropped third strikes which allowed Dille to take first and eventually steal home.

Ocosta got a run back in each of the sixth and seventh innings in an effort to tie the score but ultimately Dille was able to get the final out for the Ilwaco win. Dille finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored and Warfield batted 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Fishermen.

Ilwaco (3-1) is slated to host Astoria on Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Castle Rock crushed in Stone City

TENINO — Castle Rock could not keep pace with Tenino in a 22-9 non-league loss on the road, Tuesday.

Despite suffering its third consecutive defeat to open the season, Castle Rock saw improvement at the plate where it put together nine runs on 18 hits.

Shyleena Watkins led Castle Rock with four hits and two runs while Matty Long drove in three runs. Sam Jones added three hits and the trio of Chelsea Jones, Hailey Wastradoski and Aaliyah Vogan each had two hits.

Eli Powers pitched all five innings for the Rockets and struck out three Beavers.

Castle Rock (0-3) is scheduled to play on the road at Adna on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Free Swings

- Winlock defeated Oakville 24-1 on Tuesday. The Cardinals are set to host Kalama at 4 p.m. on Thursday.