CAMAS — Kelso ran into a buzzsaw in the form of a tall right-hander on Friday. Union’s McKinley Ermshar continued her strong season by shutting down the Hilanders in an 8-1 win in the non-league contest.

One week removed from earning athlete of the week honors from The Columbian, Ermshar limited Kelso to one run on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out 15 in the seven-inning complete game performance.

“(Ermshar) did a good job of keeping us guessing. She was moving the ball around. It looks like she had a good drop ball because we were swinging at the low ones and couldn’t connect,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said.

Kelso scored its lone run in the third inning as Lexi Grumbois led off with a walk and came around to score on Kaydence Mackin’s RBI double. The run tied the game at 1-1. Union, though, answered with four runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.

Kaydence Mackin earned the start in the circle once again for Kelso. She allowed five runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Paityn Mackin pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on four hits.

“It was a pretty clean game. They just had some timely hits and got some runners around,” Sorenson stated.

Kaydence Mackin had both of Kelso’s hits in the contest. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Titans had four players with multi-hit efforts including Ermshar who finished 2-for-3 with two RBI at the plate. Meanwhile, Maggie Tumelty batted 2-for-4 with two doubles and Kayla Brusseau was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Kelso’s Hannah Currence was hit by a pitch in the back of her arm in the first inning and had to leave the game.

Kelso (4-6, 1-3 league) is scheduled to play at Evergreen on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Lake, Toutle Lake swamp Chinooks

KALAMA — Karlie Smith had a strong game in the circle and in the batter’s box to lead Toutle Lake to a 15-1 rout of Kalama in the Central 2B League matchup on Friday.

Smith allowed just one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five to nail down the win for the Fighting Ducks.

“Karlie pitched a gem tonight and the defense was solid behind her,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. “It’s nice to see most everyone contributing offensively, especially our underclassmen.”

Kennady Lake had an outstanding day at the plate to lead the Ducks who pounded out 18 hits in the win. Lake batted 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. She helped the Ducks get things going early in the four-run first inning. The Ducks would add on three in the second, one in the third and seven more runs over the final two innings to pull away from Kalama.

Karly Opsahl and Karlie Smith were each 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Smith drove in four runs. Audrey Kilponen added two hits in a 2-for-3 day with three RBI for Toutle Lake at the bottom of the order.

“It was a rough night for Kalama,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “Players were able to get on base, but were unable to score but one run against the Fighting Ducks… We are still a young team and we are getting better every game we play.”

Brookelyn Waddle and Lahna Moon each batted 1-for-2 for the Chinooks. Delaney Rinard earned the start for Kalama and pitched all five innings.

Kalama (4-2, 1-1) will look to rebound in its next scheduled game at home against Onalaska in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Toutle Lake (6-2, 3-1 league ) will look to keep the offense clicking on Monday when it is slated to play a twin bill at Adna at 3 p.m.

Riverhawks bonked by PWV

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks' offense struggled to find its footing against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in an 11-0 shutout loss, Friday, in a non-league 2B softball tilt.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley pitching combination of Karli Phelps and Lauren Emery limited Toledo to four hits in five innings and didn’t walk a batter.

Meanwhile the Titans played add on after taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Titans added five in the third and five more in the fifth to bring the 10-run rule into play.

Candace Clark and Brynn Davis each finished the game 1-for-2 to lead Toledo.

“(PWV) hit the ball well and we booted the ball around which allowed them to score their 11 runs. We could only muster four hits ourselves,” noted Toledo coach Jeff Davis. “We did have a couple innings where we had runners at second and third, but could not get the big hits to drive in runs.”

Bethany Bowen earned the start in the circle for Toledo and she pitched all five innings giving up 11 runs, five earned, on 13 hits. She walked none and struck out six. Toledo’s six errors on defense behind her did not help Bowen one iota.

Toledo (5-2, 1-0 league) was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Morton-White Pass in Randle on Saturday.

Ocosta burns by Comets

NASELLE — The Comets scored 10 runs on 12 hits yet still lost by double digits 26-10 to an Ocosta side that couldn’t be kept off the bases, Friday, in a non-league contest.

Ocosta pounded out 27 hits en route to 26 runs. The Wildcats benefited from 10 Naselle errors over six innings. Brynn Rasmus was the standout batter for the Wildcats as she finished 5-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI. Jolissa Schlegel also had five hits for Ocosta to go with three RBI.

Brooke Davis batted 3-for-5 with a double, homer, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Comets on offense.

Chloe Bergeson, Brooklynn Leggett and Avalon Sullivan each finished with two hits as well for Naselle which was bombarded by eight runs in the first inning and eight more in the third by the Wildcats.

Naselle (4-5) is scheduled for a doubleheader against Taholah on Monday beginning at 3 p.m.

Champion delivers go-ahead run to lift Tigers

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing loss on the road at Willamina earlier in the week when Mattee Champion delivered the go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over Nestucca, Friday.

Champion’s single capped a three-run sixth inning as the Tigers battled back from a 2-0 deficit.

Chloe Love pitched well for Nestucca. She held Clatskanie scoreless through five innings before giving up three runs in the sixth. Meagan McClure started things with a walk and Kylie Thomas followed with a base hit. Then, Aidan Howell and Evelyn Mercado each drew bases-loaded walks as pinch hitters to tie the game at 2-2.

Champion’s single brought home Kennedy Johnson for the eventual winning run. Champion batted 1-for-2 with a walk and the key RBI while Thomas batted 2-for-3 to lead Clatskanie at the plate.

Thomas was once again in the circle for the Tigers where she picked up the victory after limiting the Bobcats to two runs, one earned, on three hits and five walks. Thomas struck out 10 hitters over her seven innings and retired the Nestucca side in order in the seventh to solidify the one-run win.

Clatskanie (5-5, 2-1 league) is set to head to Knappa for a league game on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Free Swing

- Woodland defeated Hockinson 19-2, Friday night in the 2A Greater St. Helens League game. It was the second consecutive win by more than 15 runs for the Beavers. Woodland (4-4, 3-1 league) is slated to host Hudson’s Bay on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The Daily News was not provided with a report from this game.