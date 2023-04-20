VANCOUVER — Kaydence Mackin was a one-woman band for Kelso, Wednesday in a 16-4 win over Mountain View. Like a traveling troubadour with a kick drum, guitar and a harmonica harness, Mackin went 5-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate while picking up the win on the slab for the Lassies in the must-win 3A Greater St. Helens League tilt.

Mackin allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five batters in six innings of work against the Thunder. When she wasn’t collecting outs she was collecting hits and making a nuisance of herself on the base paths.

“She’s on a tear here lately,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “And her confidence is building in the circle. She pitched well last night, and the game against Evergreen she pitched pretty well. I think she’s finding her stride.”

Kelso put up 18 hits in the contest with three runs in the first and three more in the third inning. The Lassies led 9-0 in the sixth inning before Mountain View was able to scratch a trio of runs across.

A comeback was not in the cards for the hosts, however, as Kelso put up seven runs as a clap back in the top of the seventh inning.

Lexi Grumbois had two hits with a triple for Kelso and Tru Bettineski added a pair of hits with a double. Catcher Kyleigh Day was able to stretch her legs with a triple for the Lassies and Brooke Hefley added a double along the way.

“They were pretty hard shots and we were hitting the gaps last night,” Sorensen noted. "The bats just happened to come alive, which was nice.”

Kylie Killett pitched the seventh inning with a run and a strikeout on her ledger. Right fielder Madyson Wood made sure the game didn’t drag on any longer, though, when she turned in a diving web gem on the foul line to end the game.

Maddy Wood dove toward the foul line and snow-coned it for the last out. It was a good exclamation mark for the last out of the game,” said Sorensen.

Kelso (5-7, 2-4 league) was set to host Heritage at Lassie Beach on Thursday but that game was postponed by rain until 4 p.m. on Friday.

Toledo scores two TD’s in first inning against Mules

CATHLAMET — Playing as the home team in the wrong county the Riverhawks wasted no time establishing themselves in the batters box, Wednesday, scoring 14 runs in the first inning along on the way to a 18-0 win over Wahkiakum in Central 2B League softball play.

Kailea Lairson-Young hit a home run to lead the Riverhawks and finished with four RBIs. Brynn Davis and Candace Clark each added a hit with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Quyn Norberg, Payten Holter and Rahkelle Miller all added hits for Toledo in the three-inning mercy rule win.

Bethany Bowen dominated in the circle for Toledo, holding Wahkiakum to just one hit over two innings while notching strikeouts for all six of her outs. Holter pitched the third inning for the Riverhawks and posted three punchouts without surrendering a hit.

Evy Hogue had the only hit on the day for the Mules.

Toledo (8-2, 3-0) was set to play at Adna on Thursday in a battle of first place teams but that game was postponed by rain. The Riverhawks will host Ocosta on Monday at 4 p.m.

Fishermen put the whammy on the Warriors

ILWACO — The Ilwaco softball team came away from the field laughing, Wednesday, after notching a pair of Pacific 2B League victories over Chief Leschi by scores of 18-0 and 25-0. The Fishermen notched no-hitters in both contests.

Megan Dilly and Emma Grace combined to throw a three-inning no-hitter in the first game that was an error away from a perfect game. Dilly struck out all six of her outs without issuing a walk and Grace notched three strikeouts without giving away a free pass.

The Fishermen plated 13 runs in the first inning and added five more in the second frame. Chief Leschi helped Ilwaco along with 15 errors in the field.

Dillie finished the game 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and Mikayla Warfield went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double in the win.

In the rematch Justice Patana put up an abbreviated no-hitter all by her lonesome. She didn’t walk any Warriors and struck out six over three innings of work.

Again, only an error in the field prevented the Fishermen's pitching staff from attaining a mercy rule shortened perfect game.

Warfield went 4-for-4 at the plate in the nightcap with a double and a triple. Patana helped herself out by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and Olivia McKinstry added a pair hits in her two plate appearances.

Ilwaco (5-5, 5-3) is set to play at Naselle on Friday at 3 p.m.

Thomas HR, 14 K’s push Tigers over Gaston

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers came away with a win over Gaston in 2A Special District 1 league play, Wednesday, and Kylie Thomas had her hand in the 4-3 win every which way.

Thomas pitched all seven innings for Clatskanie, allowing just two hits and two earned runs while striking out 14 Greyhounds. At the plate she added a two-run home run in the first inning that wound up being the difference.

But not even Thomas could do it all by herself.

Trailing 3-2 entering their final turn to the plate the Tigers got the spark they needed after a one-out walk to pinch hitter Mattee Champion was followed up by a single from Meagan McClure. Ready to make it all worthwhile, catcher Joey Sizemore came through with a single of her own that scored Nikiquioa Ausmus, who pinch ran for Champion, along with McClure to cap the walkoff win.

Clatskanie (6-5, 3-1) is scheduled to host Faith Bible on Friday at 4:30 p.m.