LONG BEACH — Ilwaco picked up another dominant win, Tuesday, this time over rival Wahkiakum in a 27-0 romp in three innings.

Megan Dille batted 3-for-3 with a walk, double and five RBIs while Makaila Warfield went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Kiera Roush went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for the Fishermen who pounded out 15 hits against Wahkiakum.

Dille held Wahkiakum to one hit over three innings. She walked three and recorded all nine outs by way of the strikeout in Ilwaco’s final regular season contest.

Ilwaco (8-10, 5-7) will be the fifth seed out of the Pacific 2B League for the 2B District IV softball tournament starting next week.

Castle Rock housed by Catholics

VANCOUVER — The Rockets dropped both ends of a 1A Trico softball doubleheader to Seton Catholic on Tuesday by scores of 10-0 and 15-0. The games were played at Fort Vancouver High School.

Game reports and stats were not made available to The Daily News.

Castle Rock (0-17, 0-13 league) is set to host Seton Catholic on Wednesday at 4 p.m.