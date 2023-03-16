TUMWATER — Mark Morris plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take a two-run lead and then held on in the bottom of the frame for a 5-4 win over Tumwater in extra innings, Wednesday.

Ashlynn Westerby singled on the first pitch she saw to bring home Emily Foytack for the go-ahead run in the ninth inning. Westerby would come around to score as well for an important insurance run for the Monarchs.

Tumwater could not complete the comeback after trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. It forced extra innings by scoring two in the sixth and one run in the seventh only to fall short with just one run in the ninth.

Mackenzie Henthorn earned the win for the Monarchs after pitching all nine innings. She allowed four runs on four hits and struck out 16 Tumwater batters. Henthorn also helped herself with a home run in the fourth inning which gave Mark Morris a 3-0 lead.

Mark Morris (1-0 overall) will return to the diamond on March 24 when it hosts Mountain View.

Kelso lets Evergreen slip away in the 7th

The Lassies held a 4-3 lead entering the final frame at Tam O’Shanter Park, Wednesday, but wound up on the wrong end of a 5-4 outcome after the Plainsmen rallied in their final at bat.

Paityn Mackin took the loss for Kelso after tossing seven innings and allowing five runs, only two of which were earned. She also struck out six batters.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first Kelso came back to knot the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the frame. The Plainsmen scored another run in the top of the fourth and stayed on top until Kelso plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Lexi Grumbois went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs score to lead Kelso’s offense. Brooke Hefley added a hit and drove in a run, while Hannah Currence and Kaci McNew also notched hits.

Evergreen only provided first names on their scorebook and that’s a shame for their girls who will not be getting any ink in this story.

Kelso (0-2) is set to host Mountain View at 4 p.m., Friday, at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Ducks take down Mossyrock

TOUTLE — Behind a 3-for-4 night from Karly Opsahl, Toutle Lake defeated Mossyrock 5-2 in the non-league softball matchup, Wednesday afternoon.

Opsahl delivered a double, reached base three times and scored twice to lead the Ducks offense. Naomi Chavez added a solo home run in the fourth inning off of Mossyrock sophomore starter Erin Cournyer. Chavez finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk.

Hailey Brooks provided all of Mossyrock’s offense with a pair of solo blasts. Her first home run gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Toutle Lake senior pitcher Jasmine Smith pitched five innings in which she yielded one run on two hits. Smith struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Karlie Smith pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Ducks.

“Jasmine Smith was stellar in the circle tonight. Our defense was lights out," TL coach Jeff Lake said. “Opsahl was also a standout behind the plate... Overall, a good performance so early in the season.”

Toutle Lake (2-0 overall) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning on a single by Kennady Lake. The Ducks tacked on three runs in the third inning to build a 4-1 lead thanks to an error and a pair of hits. Lake batted 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two RBI to aid the Ducks’ offense.

Cournyer allowed five runs on seven hits over her six innings of work and struck out four Ducks.

Toutle Lake (1-0) hosts Centralia on Friday.

Tigers take a bite out of Naselle

CLATSKANIE — Behind the work of senior pitcher Kylie Thomas and a strong offense, Clatskanie took down Naselle 14-4, ending the game after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Thomas picked up the win in the season opener for the Tigers. She worked all five innings, throwing 112 pitches. She gave up four runs, one earned run, on four hits, four walks and had 13 strikeouts.

Naselle tallied two runs in the first inning off Thomas to take a brief 2-0 lead. Clatskanie answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Naselle edged in front again in the third when Haylee Rose scored on a single by Lauren Katyryniuk.

Clatskanie, though, was able to respond. Joey Sizemore tripled to bring home Kylie Thomas who was intentionally walked to leadoff the bottom of the third inning. With the game tied at 3-3 in the fourth, the Tigers exploded for five runs to build a 8-3 advantage. The Tigers took advantage of four walks and hit by pitch in the inning while stealing multiple bases to plate their five runs.

"Haley Eastham went down with an ankle injury in the top of the fourth," Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said. "It rattled us to not have our starting catcher but the girls kept fighting."

Naselle got a run back in the fifth inning on a double by Brynn Tarabochia to score Brooke Davis, Cbut latskanie ended the game with six runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Sizemore led the Tigers at the plate by batting 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and two runs scored.

Clatskanie (1-0) hosts Rainier on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Naselle (0-1) was set to host Wishkay Valley on Thursday before bringing Ocosta to town for a 4 p.m. start on Friday.