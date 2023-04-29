Emily Foytack homered and drove in five runs to lead Mark Morris to a 16-0 win over Fort Vancouver in four innings, Friday.

The Monarchs also received a strong pitching performance from Brooklyn Harris in the circle in order to complete their domination over the Trappers. Harris pitched four innings and allowed one hit while striking out seven.

In addition to Foytack, the Monarchs had several key offensive contributors while scoring five runs in the first, six in the second and five in the third. Megan Fugleberg batted 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Natalie Mejia was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Mackenzie Henthorn added two hits and two runs. Mark Morris finished with 12 hits in total.

Mark Morris (6-3, 4-3 league) was set to host Hockinson on Saturday.

Warfield lifts Ilwaco over Toutle Lake

LONG BEACH — Ilwaco’s Mikaila Warfield delivered a bases-clearing single in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift the Fishermen to a 3-2 win over Toutle Lake in cross-league 2B softball action.

Warfield’s clutch hit enabled Ilwaco to take advantage of a brilliant outing from starting pitcher Megan Dilly in the circle. Dilly held Toutle Lake to two runs on four hits and four walks with 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

“Everything was working tonight. She’s a Cali girl who moved up here; the sun finally came out, it was 75 degrees and she felt like she was back home,” said Ilwaco coach Mooch Smith. “Her velocity was up, she hit her spots, she had the changeup and curveball working, she was outstanding.”

Toutle Lake scored in the second and fourth innings against Dilly. Kennady Lake and Brynn Wassell each delivered RBI hits to put the Ducks ahead. Wassell finished 1-for-3 with a double and Jordynn Casi reached base twice with a hit and a walk.

“Hard fought game,” noted Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake. “Ilwaco’s pitcher kept us off balance all game long. Hard to win any game with two runs."

Ilwaco couldn’t get much going against the Ducks’ starting pitcher Jasmine Smith who was stellar over her four innings in the circle. Jasmine Smith allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out five without allowing a run.

She gave way to her sister Karlie Smith who had some trouble with walks in the fifth inning. But it all started with a double off the bat of Victoria Pelas and after two outs, a pair of walks scored Pelas and Warfield followed with a two-RBI single to score the go-ahead runs.

"Jasmine gave us some good innings, but we’re limiting her until she gets back in pitching shape after returning from injury," coach Lake said. "Defensively solid outing with our middle infield playing tough.”

Warfield finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Pelas also batted 2-for-3 to lead the Fishermen at the plate.

“Our girls have been battle tested all year. We upset Ocosta at the beginning of the year, put Raymond on the ropes before they walked us off,” noted Smith. “It’s just been a story of one inning that kills us and we finally got over that hump. I hope we learned how to win tonight. It was a very big win.”

Ilwaco (7-8, 5-5) is slated to return to the diamond on Tuesday for a doubleheader versus Forks with a first pitch slated for 3 p.m.

Toutle Lake (8-5, 5-2 league) will look to bounce back in its next scheduled game on Thursday at Wahkiakum at 4 p.m.

Thomas carries Tigers to sweep of Buckaroos

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers scored 30 runs over the course of a doubleheader sweep of St. Paul, Friday, with senior Kylie Thomas continuing her scorching turn at the plate. The Tigers won by scores of 15-0 and 15-5 to stretch their winning streak to four games.

Thomas could not be retired at the plate as she reached base safely in eight of her nine plate appearances between the two games while batting 6-for-7 with four doubles, a triple and nine RBIs. She also scored five runs.

Clatskanie freshman Joey Sizemore batted 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, a walk and four runs scored on the day.

The Tigers ended the first game in three innings when they scored three times in the first, dropped an eight spot in the second and put four more across against the Buckaroos in the third frame.

Kylie Thomas held St. Paul to one hit in three innings of work.

Meagan McClure was 1-for-2 for the hosts in the opener with an RBI, walk and two runs scored and then batted 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the night cap.

St. Paul scored five times in Game 2 to keep the game close. Clatskanie held a 5-2 lead after three innings and then scored 10 runs over the fifth and the sixth innings to go ahead 15-4.

Kennedy Johnson got the ball for the Tigers in the second game and despite showing some lack of control, she proved tough to hit for the Buckaroos. Johnson held St. Paul to four runs on two hits and two hit batters. She walked nine and struck out one.

Clatskanie (11-6, 8-2 league) is slated to be back on the diamond when it hosts Portland Christian in another Northwest League doubleheader on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock bitten again by Bulldogs

STEVENSON — Castle Rock was beaten 14-4 by Stevenson in the 1A Trico League softball contest, Friday.

The Rockets remain winless on the season and last in the league standings.

Castle Rock (0-12, 0-8 league) will look to win their first game of the season in a scheduled home game against King’s Way Christian on Monday at 4 p.m.

Rainier swept by Warrenton

RAINIER — The Columbians saw their modest three-game winning streak come to a halt in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Warrenton on Friday. Warrenton won the twin bill by scores of 11-5 and 13-5.

Rainier (4-9, 3-5 league) will look to return to its winning ways when it gets back on the field for a scheduled league game on Wednesday at home versus Neah-Kah-Nie at 4 p.m.

Comets beat up on Oakville

OAKVILLE — Naselle earned a 17-2 win on the road against Oakville in the Columbia Valley 1B League contest Friday evening.

The Comets snapped a three-game losing streak and moved within two games of first-place Mossyrock.

Naselle (5-6, 3-2 league) is scheduled to travel to Ocosta on Monday at 4 p.m.