CASTLE ROCK — Even on the sunniest day of the spring misfortune seemed to follow Castle Rock softball like a rain cloud stalks Eeyore around the Hundred Acre Wood.

Losing twice to Stevenson, by scores of 17-2 and then 19-3, in their 1A Trico doubleheader was bad enough. But to add insult to injury, well, there were multiple injuries.

“I lost two starters tonight when they collided,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “When it rains, it pours.”

Starting catcher Kenna Rismeon left the game under concussion protocol and Shyann Watkins wound up with an unspecified leg injury following the defensive mishap, and the Rockets’ hopes for the day went right right out the dugout door along with them.

In the opener Ellie Powers took the loss in the circle for the hosts when she gave up 15 hits and 17 runs, only a dozen of which were earned, to go with 10 strikeouts.

The Rockets found themselves in a tie ballgame after one inning at 1-1, but the Bulldogs slowly built up a 9-2 advantage before putting Castle Rock out of its misery with an eight run sixth inning that pushed the game into mercy rule territory.

Before exiting the game Rismeon notched two hits and scored both runs out of the leadoff spot. Matty Long accounted for one of the runs with an RBI hit. Sam Jones posted two hits in the loss and Chelsea Jones had the Rocket’s only other knock.

Without two of its starters Castle Rock tried its best to live out the script of an inspirational Disney flick in the rematch, but came up empty for its efforts.

The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Castle Rock answered back with another run on another RBI base knock by Long that scored Sam Jones. But Stevenson scored one more in the second and five in the fifth before the Rockets rallied for their final two runs of the day.

In the third inning Sarha Johnson got things started for the hosts with a single and then Sam Jones reached on an error. Aaliyah Vogan then reached base with a walk. After Long brought a run home on a six-four putout and Chelsea Jones hit into a fielder’s choice Gracie Coulson came up clutch with a two-out RBI single.

Sam Jones notched a hit and scored twice while trying out a new spot at the top of the lineup for Castle Rock. Shyleena Watkins and Sarah Johnson also tallied hits for the Rockets in the loss.

And it was Watkins wore the loss for Castle Rock in Game 2 but managed to complete the game in the circle. She allowed 19 runs, only a baker’s dozen of which were earned, on 10 hits while punching out a trio of Bulldogs.

Castle Rock (0-11, 0-7 league) is scheduled to play at Stevenson on Friday afternoon.