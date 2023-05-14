It was Jadyn Terry’s world this past week in 2A softball and everyone else only had a part to play.

The R.A. Long ace carried the Lumberjills to three important victories over three consecutive days by limiting the opponents to two runs on 11 hits in 21 innings while striking out a ridiculous 55 batters.

Those three wins – over Columbia River, Mark Morris and Woodland – lifted R.A. Long into second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings and secured the Jills a two seed heading into the 2A District IV tournament next week. It means an opening round matchup with Centralia on Thursday at 4 p.m., at Recreation Park in Chehalis.

For Terry, the key was performing for three consecutive days. If she wasn’t locked in in the circle by the middle innings in Monday’s game against the Rapids, she was able to find that groove by Tuesday’s start against the Monarchs where she struck out a career high 20 hitters.

R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel knows his star right-hander is better when she is pitching regularly and this coming eight-day layoff between games is going to test his ability to keep her active while sitting out a forfeit by Washougal and waiting for the tournament to strike up.

McDaniel said he will find a way.

"We're going to have a few more days off than most teams, now," noted McDaniel. "We're going to keep Jadyn pitching, but I'd like to see her in games. I'd like to throw more games in there that we can't throw in there, but we're just going to have to survive this week off."

The Jills aren’t all Terry, though. The R.A. Long defense has improved behind their ace all season long and boast an offense with a number of capable hitters around Terry in the lineup including Maddie Fierst, Ava Rodman, Lily Mattison and Nicole Walker.

Beavers getting feisty on the road

After being dominated by Terry and the Jills Wednesday, Woodland bounced back to hold off Mark Morris in a pivotal win in Longview on Friday. The win allowed the Beavers to solidify at least the No. 4 seed out of the 2A GSHL.

Woodland was tied for third entering the final week of the season, and after splitting games with Longview's teams the Beavers will have to play a tiebreaker game against Columbia River on Tuesday to decide the third seed coming out of the 2A GSHL. That game is set for 4 p.m. at Fort Vancouver.

Woodland ranks second in league with a plus-68 run differential. The Beavers have actually scored more than the Monarchs this season with an offense led by sophomores Ainsleigh Utter, Gracelynn Huffman and Brynn Skelton, junior Gabi Silveria, senior Emily Hughes and freshman Addi Christensen. Christensen has also led the Beavers in the circle despite being in her first season at the varsity level.

“I’ve seen her really mature as a pitcher and keep her emotions in check. Anytime someone got a big hit off her, she didn’t seem to be fazed by that. It’s cool to see a freshman have that mature mentality,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “She’s not necessarily overpowering or have anything fancy. She’s done a good job of creating weak contact and the defense does its job from there. It’s been a real team effort.”

Though Christensen’s squad is also a relatively young, inexperienced team, he’s cautiously optimistic about the Beavers’ chances heading into Districts.

“I think we are playing our best softball right now which is exactly what you want, to be peaking at the right time, it’s encouraging to be right where we want to be,” said Christensen. “I am excited to see what we can do.”

Monarchs trying to regroup

Mark Morris was one of the team’s unfortunate enough to be on the other side of the diamond against Terry this week. After suffering a 7-2 defeat to their rivals, the Monarchs rebounded with a key 8-2 win over Columbia River only to squander a grand opportunity against Woodland in a loss Friday which would have lifted the team into a tie with River for the third seed.

Instead the Monarchs will play Monday in the pigtail game against W.F. West, the EvCo No. 5 seed.

Mark Morris challenges its opponents with a strong offense and solid pitching and defense. With a run differential of plus-65 third behind both Ridgefield and Woodland in 2A GSHL, the Monarchs have shown they can score with the elite teams while also being better than most at preventing runs.

The offense is led by junior catcher Emily Foytack, a dominant right-handed slugger who hits for average and power in the heart of the Monarchs’ batting order. Senior Hallie Watson, junior Natalie Mejia, Ashlynn Westerby, Megan Fugleberg and Makenzie Henthorn have helped balance the order top to bottom, giving the opposition other hitters to be aware of around Foytack.

On the pitching side, the Monarchs have mostly been led by the consistent efforts of senior Megan Jenkins in the circle. Recently, the Monarchs have been giving the freshman lefty Henthorn more opportunity to show off her arm in the circle and have been rewarded for it.

Henthorn pitched a seven-inning complete game against Columbia River on Wednesday, recording 15 strikeouts and limiting the Rapids to two runs.

The Monarchs will play W.F. West on Tuesday at Recreation Park in Chehalis. A time had not been determined as of the print deadline.

Can Fighting Ducks make a run?

Leading the way among area teams in Central 2B League is Jeff Lake’s Toutle Lake squad which rolls into the 2B District IV playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the district with wins in its last five league games including over rivals Toledo and Rainier (WA) to secure the No. 2 seed out of the C2BL.

The Fighting Ducks are a senior laden team led by senior Jasmine Smith in the circle with seniors Karlie Smith and Naomi Chavez supporting her on the pitching side. Smith returned from injury over the last two weeks and Toutle Lake’s pitching, which was already good behind Karlie Smith, got significantly better with Jasmine back.

Toutle Lake (11-5) has largely played strong defense throughout the season behind their pitching staff and as coach Lake pointed out the defense has only gotten better since Jasmine Smith returned.

“Our defense has been good behind Jasmine. She continues to pound the zone with no walks in the last two games,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said.

The Ducks can get it done on the offensive side as well with stars in seniors Kennady Lake, Brooklyn Wassell, the Smith sisters and Chavez with contributions from Leah and Lindsay Kirkley and Audrey Kilponen.

“(Beating Rainier) was a big win for us. We move right onto Wednesday which makes our path to State a lot easier," coach Lake said. "Health-wise, we’re finally healthy and those extra days will mean a lot to us, especially for our pitchers.”

Toutle Lake is set to play on Wednesday in the second round of the 2B District IV playoffs against an opponent that is yet to be determined.

“It’s a stacked district. The rankings show six of the top 10 teams from (District IV),” said Lake. “We’re coming in pretty confident and we feel like we can beat any team in the league.”

Riverhawks hoping to return to State

Behind the Fighting Ducks in the Central 2B League standings were fourth-place Toledo (12-7). The Riverhawks were State participants last year and they have plans of getting back to Yakima.

But even with Toutle Lake finally returning to full health, the 2B District IV tournament will run through Adna (17-2), the No. 1 seed out of Central 2B and widely regarded as the No. 1 team in the state at the 2B level. Adna is a juggernaut with the co-MVPs in the league in Karlee Von Moos and Brooklyn Loose.

Not that the Riverhawks are scared.

“Our district is hard to get out of, it really is," Toledo coah Jeff Davis said. "That’s something we have to be ready for. But you know, even when we’ve played the tough teams, this team doesn’t quit."

Toledo boasts three first-team All-League players in seniors Abbie Marcil and Beth Bowen as well as junior Quyn Norberg. Despite the All-League recognition, Toledo is an extremely young, inexperienced team with multiple eighth-graders in the starting lineup.

“We’ve gotten better throughout the season,” Bowen said. “In the beginning of the season, we had a bunch of errors and (lately) we finally started figuring it out. We’ve started picking it up. We’re starting to understand our mechanics.”

Bowen's counterpart in Toledo's starting battery, catcher Abbie Marcil agreed.

“Honestly, I think our first six in our lineup are deadly,” added Marcil. “We’ve got a lineup that can hit this year.”

Bowen’s hoping for a more direct, less stressful path to State than what the team had to go through last year when they played every game possible in the bracket to come through the consolation side.

“Personally, I don’t want to take the long route like we did last year. We won a game, then we lost a game. Then we were in the loser’s bracket and we had to win three to get to State,” said Bowen. “I want to take the nice, quick and easy path. I feel like we have a good chance to make it to State and place.“

Chinook wind on the horizon

The seventh place Chinooks of Kalama(8-10) are a young team led by Ady Davenport, Brookelyn Waddle and Delaney Rinard that will revel in the District experience.

This season marks the first District appearance for the program in more than a decade. What makes that development even more exciting for Kalama is the fact that its starting lineup features three eighth graders, five freshmen and two sophomores.

"Building this program back up in Kalama has been my goal and I am doing that in my second year as head coach," Kalama coach Brad Rinard said.

Comets lean on offense for return to State

Naselle (8-7) enters the 1B District IV playoffs as a runner-up to Mossyrock in the Columbia Valley League, but toting a three-game winning steak.

The Comets are led by senior Lauren Katyryniuk in the circle who has been consistent all season. Katyryniuk is coming off a win over Taholah in which she allowed six hits and two runs over five innings while striking out six.

Offensively, there are several Comets who can swing the bats led by Chloe Bergeson, Brooklynn Leggett, Sadie Kilponen and Haley Eastham.

The Comets will rematch Taholah for the third time in less than a week when the teams meet in the first round of the 1B District IV tournament on Monday at 4 p.m. at Naselle High School.

Thomas leads Clatskanie in Oregon country

Clatskanie (16-7) finished second in the 2A-1 Northwest League behind Willamina and earned an automatic bid to the state tournament.

The Tigers success in 2023 has been largely built on the pitching of senior right-hander Kylie Thomas. Few teams have been able to solve Thomas at the 2A level.

And while Clatskanie can have its problems defensively, the team makes up for it with a strong offense also led by Thomas. Freshman Joey Sizemore is a strong second bat in the Tigers’ lineup which also finds production from Meagan McClure, Karielle Carlson and Kayden Byrum.

The Tigers will begin play in the state tournament on May 22 or May 24, depending on where they are seeded.