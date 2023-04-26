Calm, cool, confident, Emily Foytack goes about her business on the softball field with a reserved manner that belies her hard-earned talent.

Foytack, a 17-year-old junior at Mark Morris, is the reigning 2A Greater St. Helens League offensive MVP after a 2022 season in which she batted over .600 with nine home runs. The junior has worked hard for her success. There isn’t a month that goes by in which Foytack isn’t playing softball for one team or another. And all the while, Foytack spends each available day in the batting cage, hitting off a tee or taking tosses from her grandpa Earl Foytack.

“In the three years that I’ve known her, she is by far and above the person that I’ve seen most work on her swing,” noted Mark Morris softball coach Chris Mejia. “In season, out of season, during the summer, I get daily phone calls or text messages, ‘Hey, can I get keys to the cage?’ She is constantly working on that swing and her throw downs from home to second.

“She is a consummate worker.”

That work has helped Foytack improve as a hitter year after year. Over her freshman and sophomore seasons as a Monarch, Foytack posted a .521 average with 12 home runs in 96 at-bats. This season, Foytack is hitting .462 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

Foytack even posted two three-homer games last season as a sophomore including once against 2A GSHL rival Woodland, which keyed the Monarchs’ rally and eventual comeback win. Since that feat, opponents have been largely unwilling to pitch to the slugger.

Despite seeing fewer good pitches, Foytack realizes she must remain disciplined and, “stay in (my) zone,” as she puts it. As productive as Foytack has been, the approach remains simple for the junior; when she is at the plate, her mind is tranquil.

“I just try to go out there, because I know my mechanics work. I know that all works, so I’ve just got to clear my head," detailed Foytack. "That’s my biggest thought, just clear my head against any pitcher and just try and capitalize on their mistakes."

Foytack has done more than simply hammer mistake pitches. The hard work she has put in and continues to put in the cages and off the tee has honed a hitter with elite bat-to-ball skills, supreme plate coverage and a keen understanding of the strike zone.

“She’s a very naturally gifted hitter (with) some of the best hand-eye coordination I have seen in a player in a long time,” Mejia said. “When you talk about hitters and being able to see the ball, they always say, ‘The ball looks like a beach ball’ to them when they are at the plate. I definitely feel that is how she sees it when she’s up there.”

Even though Foytack is only seven games into her junior season, she is showing five-tool capabilities within her incredible skill set. She doesn’t just play good defense or hit for average. Foytack has next-level contact skills with the power to drive the ball, and a strong arm from behind the plate. She can do it all, but the ability to hit for power with every swing she takes is what truly sets her apart from her peers.

“She hits for power consistently. Every time she takes a swing, it’s for power,” Mejia said. “She’s very quick to contact and that’s not without hard work.”

Foytack continues to work hard and she continues to progress in every area of her game on the diamond. One area in particular in which her coach has seen Foytack grow is between the ears.

“The biggest part of her growth has been the mental part of the game for her. For the longest time, the teams that she played on, she was the best kid on her team, the biggest hitter, always relied on to win the game,” acknowledged Mejia. “She used to carry a lot of weight on her shoulders. The game rode on her and I think that over the last two years, I’ve seen that start to fade a little bit because she’s more comfortable and she trusts her teammates more to help her out when she’s struggling.”

Those struggles have been few and far between for Foytack in the early stages of her prep softball career at Mark Morris. As she continues to evolve and mature, the junior has even stepped into the role of being a leader on the Monarchs.

So far she tends to lead by example. Instead of being an exuberant or rowdy character on the field, Foytack instead, prefers to lead by being the best competitor she knows how to be. If she can win in clutch situations, get a hit in a big moment, she believes that type of leadership resonates more with her teammates.

“I’m kind of quiet (on the field). I lead by example,” Foytack admitted. “Just the competitiveness that I have against the pitcher. I love to compete.”

Foytack’s love for competition within the game of softball as well as her talent will likely carry her onto a college roster in time, and perhaps into the coaching ranks one day. The latter is a stated desire of hers. She has recently volunteered her time coaching free clinics for younger players But in the meantime, Foytack’s focus is on leading the Monarchs to a deep playoff run and hopefully a berth to the 2A state tournament berth.

Mark Morris was bounced from the 2A District IV tournament last season after one game.

This time around, Foytack and the Monarchs opened their season with a 5-4, nine-inning road win over Tumwater, the reigning 2A State softball champions. The junior was instrumental in the Monarchs’ victory, finishing the game 2-for-4 at the plate with a double while scoring the eventual game-winning run.

“As long as we get in all of the games, I think we’re going to do really well this year,” Foytack said.

Calm and cool as always, the sweet swing of Foytack will lead Mark Morris however far it may go.