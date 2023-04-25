McKinley Ermshar and Union got the better of Kelso in the rematch between the two softball clubs. Ermshar pitched a no-hit shutout to lead Union to a 4-0 non-league win in a pitcher’s duel against the Lassies on Monday back at Tam O'Shanter Park.

On the other side, Kelso starter Kaydence Mackin was the hard-luck loser after pitching her best outing of the season, limiting Union to one hit, three walks and a hit batter over seven innings. Mackin struck out three and allowed one earned run as four Kelso errors helped Union of the 4A Greater St. Helens League score three unearned runs.

“It was a pitcher’s duel. They both pitched well, especially (Union’s) pitcher,” said Kelso coach Dean Sorensen. “She had the ball moving the way she wanted it to.”

Facing Kelso for the second time in 10 days, Ermshar was fantastic in the circle once again for the Titans. After previously limiting Kelso to two hits, Ermshar bettered her performance by no-hitting the Lassies over seven full innings. She punched out 13 batters, walked one and hit a batter.

“We saw (Ermshar) last time, we thought we could make contact on her this time, tried bunting a few times, but she just kept us off balance,” Sorensen said.

Union (7-2 overall) scored three times in the second inning thanks to three Kelso errors. After Kayla Brusseau singled for Union’s only hit of the game to lead off the inning, the Lassies misplayed three consecutive batted balls to keep the Union line moving.

Kelso’s best opportunity to break through against Ermshar came in the fourth inning with the team still trailing 3-0. Mackin hit a fly ball to center field which was dropped by the Union outfielder. With two outs, Mackin took third on a passed ball, but Kyleigh Day grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Brusseau batted 1-for-3 to lead Union and Alex Yelverton had the lone Titans RBI.

There was one notable defensive highlight on the night for Kelso as Kaci McNew made a nice diving catch in deep center field at the base of the wall to take an extra-base hit away from the Titans.

Kelso (6-8, 3-4 league) is scheduled to play another 4A GSHL squad on Wednesday when it travels to Skyview.

Spuds' Peery no-hits Lumberjills

RIDGEFIELD — In a battle atop 2A Greater St. Helens League, Ridgefield junior Elizabeth Peery stole the headlines when she nearly completed a no-hitter in the Spudders’ 7-0 shutout of R.A. Long on Monday.

Peery faced the minimum number of batters over seven innings with 21 consecutive outs. The right-hander struck out seven Jills and didn’t allow a single free pass to earn the no-hitter and complete game shutout.

R.A. Long’s lone baserunner Nicole Walker reached on an error in the fourth inning to break up the perfect game. She was cut down as she attempted to steal second base.

Jadyn Terry started the game for the Jills in the circle and was roughed up by the Spudders who connected for three long balls off the senior.

Ridgefield (11-1, 8-0 league) saw homers from senior Maizy Whitlow, Mallory Vancleave and an inside-the-park homer from freshman Tava Whitlow to send R.A. Long to its first loss in nearly a month. Terry finished with 13 strikeouts.

R.A. Long (6-3, 4-2) will look to bounce back in a scheduled game against Columbia River on Tuesday at the VSGA Complex. The Lumberjills are set to play at Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Castle Rock keeps pushing in losses to King’s Way

VANCOUVER — The returns weren’t exactly what the Rockets were looking for, Monday, but the Castle Rock softball team kept on fighting until the bitter end in a pair of losses to King’s Way in 1A Trico League play. Castle Rock fell 18-3 in five innings in the opener before dropping the rematch 8-1 over seven innings.

The Rockets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener after Kenna Rismeon reached base with a single and then Chelsea Jones brought her home with a RBI knock.

However, the visitors gave that run back in the bottom half of the frame before the Knights went off for nine runs in the second.

In the third inning Cheyenne Watkins led the Rockets off with a single before Hallie Wadarski, Matty Long and Jones all added singles to plate two more runs, but it wound up being a drop in the bucket against the run hungry Knights.

King’s Way put up eight more runs in the third inning to bring the game to an early end via mercy rule.

Ellie Powers and Watkins combined to pitch the first game with two strikeouts and 10 hits allowed between them. Seven errors in the field were not helpful to the Rockets’ chances.

The Rockets came back stronger in the second game, though.

“A little bit better, thank God,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “And we played a full seven. Hallelujah!”

After spinning two frames in the opener Ellie Powers pitched a complete game in the nightcap, allowing eight hits and notching three strikeouts.

“Ellie was very consistent pitching in the second game,” Strode noted. “She just kept coming at them.”

Castle Rock once again struck on offense in the first inning when Rismoen tallied a triple and then scored on an error.

Following the losses, Strode was proud of the way players like Long and Rismoen, the catcher, handled themselves .

“Matty Long was a lot more effective today, I moved her from second to short and she did a much better job the whole game,” Strode said. “And Kenna Rismeon did a good job, too. Both of those players have been doing a great job as leaders for us.”

Castle Rock (0-9, 0-5 league) will host Stevenson on Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m.

*A roster was not available for the Castle Rock softball team.