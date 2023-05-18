HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Borst Park, Centralia
RIVERHAWKS 11, DUCKS 1 (5 inn.)
Toledo 200 09X X — 11 10 2
Toutle Lake 000 01X X — 1 2 6
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil. TL — J. Smith, N. Chavez and K. Opsahl.
At Borst Park, Centralia
WILDCATS 11, DUCKS 0 (6 inn.)
Ocosta 311 024 X — 11 15 0
Toutle Lake 000 000 X — 0 0 4
Batteries: OCO — Gilbert and Cuzdey. TL — J. Smith, N. Chavez (6) and K. Opsahl.
At Fort Borst, Centralia
TITANS 12, RIVERHAWKS 5
Toledo 300 011 0 — 5 9 7
Pe Ell-WV 025 005 X — 12 14 1
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil; PWV — Emery and Peterson.
At Montesano
VIKINGS 25, COMETS 2 (5 inn.)
Naselle 011 00X X — 2 3 4
Mossyrock 686 5XX X — 25 23 0
Batteries: NAS — L. Katyryniuk, M. Helvey (3) and H. Eastham; MOS — Cournyer and Marshall.
At Rainier (Game 1)
VALIANTS 12, COLUMBIANS 5
Valley Catholic 033 042 2 — 12 12 1
Rainier 120 110 0 — 5 13 0
Batteries: VC — Crosby and catcher; RAN — M. Cook, K. Altenhein (6) and catcher.
At Rainier (Game 2)
VALIANTS 15, COLUMBIANS 4 (5 inn.)
Valley Catholic 150 18X X — 15 16 0
Rainier 300 10X X — 4 7 4
Batteries: VC — Crosby and catcher; RAN — K. Altenhein, M. Cook (3) and catcher.