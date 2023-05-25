agate Prep Softball Area Box Score The Daily News Sports Staff May 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 The Clatskanie softball team celebrates its 4-1 win against Pilot Rock at Clatskanie High School on Wednesday, May 24, in the second round of the state tournament. Katelyn Metzger Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Daily News Sports Staff HIGH SCHOOLSoftballAt Wallace FieldTIGERS 4, ROCKETS 1Pilot Rock 000 000 1 — 1 3 5Clatskanie 003 010 X — 4 4 0Batteries: PR — Ellis and Smith; CLT — K. Thomas and J. Sizemore. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Aviation Soccer (us) Ballet Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 2A High School District Softball: R.A. Long, Terry, State bound after knocking off defending champs from Tumwater CHEHALIS — Revenge is a dish best served cold, and on Friday afternoon at the Chehalis Recreation Complex, Jadyn Terry had ice-water in her ve… High School Softball Spotlight: R.A. Long’s meteoric rise through catcher Ava Rodman’s eyes CHEHALIS — The Lumberjills piqued a full cord of interest this season. 2A High School Softball: Terry leads R.A. Long back from the brink on Day 1 at Districts CHEHALIS — The Lumberjills are a bit of a conundrum this season. While R.A. Long’s ace pitcher Jadyn Terry is at her best when she’s scowling,… 2A High School District Softball: Woodland lives a lifetime in final day of the season CHEHALIS — There are many ways to lose a softball game, and Thursday at the 2A District IV tournament, the Beavers did their best to try them … OSAA High School Softball: Thomas manifests trip to State quarterfinals for Clatskanie Kylie Thomas pitched Clatskanie onto the quarterfinal round of the 2B State softball tournament with a 4-1 victory over Pilot Rock, Wednesday.