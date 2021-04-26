3A Softball: Thunder roar back to beat Hilanders

What should have been the third out of the inning was dropped in the outfield. Jackson followed that with a walk to load the bases and another free pass to bring in a run. Another error on a grounder gave Mountain View its seventh run of the inning, before Kelso could finally get back into its dugout.

And when the Hilanders — who scored in each of the first three frames — picked their bats back up, they couldn’t buy a break. With one on and one out after McNew singled, Grace Sessions rocketed a shot back up the middle that caught Mountain View pitcher Breanna King just as much as she caught it. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Lexi Grumbois launched a laser to center that found a glove, and King got up to snag a bouncer up the middle that seemed destined for the outfield. Instead, she pulled it down for a routine groundout.

Suddenly with all the momentum in its dugout, Mountain View’s bats were catching up to Jackson’s velocity, peppering shots to the outfield grass to bring in two runs’ worth of insurance.

“After three or four times, you figure out a pitcher,” Sorenson said. “Especially as fast as Hailey throws, if they just stick the bat out there, that ball’s going to pop off the bat.”