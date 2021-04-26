3A Softball: Thunder roar back to beat Hilanders

KELSO – When it rained, it poured for the Kelso softball team Monday against Mountain View in a 9-4 loss to open the week.
“We made some miscues, misplayed some balls, had a baserunning error,” coach Dean Sorenson said. “Something we can work on, especially with the young’uns we have.”
The Hilanders went into the top of the fifth inning up 4-0 with Hailey Jackson holding the Thunder to nothing in their first two trips through the order. After an out rolled the lineup back to the top, Mountain View dripped and dropped a couple of runners on base with singles, before cashing them home with a 2-RBI double to get on the scoreboard.
That was followed up by a Kelso fielding error – the second of four in the inning – a run scoring on a wild pitch, and a two-out walk. Mountain View’s Lauren Fitzgerald flipped a high Texas Leaguer behind second base. Kelso center fielder Kaci McNew sprinted head-on, laid out for the ball, and had it in her glove for a moment before the ground jarred it loose, bringing two more runs home and giving the Thunder a 5-4 lead.
That’s when the wheels fell off for the home team.
“We just have to calm down,” Sorenson said. “We had a lot of jitters. Have a lot of kids that played JV last year that are playing varsity this year.”
What should have been the third out of the inning was dropped in the outfield. Jackson followed that with a walk to load the bases and another free pass to bring in a run. Another error on a grounder gave Mountain View its seventh run of the inning, before Kelso could finally get back into its dugout.
And when the Hilanders — who scored in each of the first three frames — picked their bats back up, they couldn’t buy a break. With one on and one out after McNew singled, Grace Sessions rocketed a shot back up the middle that caught Mountain View pitcher Breanna King just as much as she caught it. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Lexi Grumbois launched a laser to center that found a glove, and King got up to snag a bouncer up the middle that seemed destined for the outfield. Instead, she pulled it down for a routine groundout.
Suddenly with all the momentum in its dugout, Mountain View’s bats were catching up to Jackson’s velocity, peppering shots to the outfield grass to bring in two runs’ worth of insurance.
“After three or four times, you figure out a pitcher,” Sorenson said. “Especially as fast as Hailey throws, if they just stick the bat out there, that ball’s going to pop off the bat.”
Jackson went the distance for Kelso in the loss, getting tagged with four earned runs on 12 hits and four walks and striking out seven.
“She’s throwing awfully good,” Sorenson said. “She lost focus a little bit but she gained it back. She’s a trooper. She battles through adversity. They were hitting her, but she still wanted to stay in and throw her pitches.”
Jackson also sparked the Kelso offense, lofting an opposite-field solo home run – her third bomb of the season – to put the Hilanders up 1-0.
Kelso added two more runs in the bottom of the second and another in the third.
Sessions led the Kelso offense with a 2-for-3 day – which would have been 3-for-3 if not for King’s survival catch – and drove in two of the four runs. Sydney Parsons scored a pair of runs on a two-hit day of her own.
Kelso (1-2) is scheduled to play at Prairie on Wednesday.