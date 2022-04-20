3A Softball: Kelso offense goes cold in loss to MV

CAMAS — The threat of rain moved the Kelso softball team’s game against Mountain View from the friendly confines of Tam O’Shanter Park south to Union High School, and the Hilanders never got steadied with the change, losing 15-2 to the Thunder in six innings.

“They just played better than we did tonight,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said.

Mountain View struck for two runs in the top of the first inning against Kelso freshman Paityn Mackin, then added three more in the third. That ended the younger Mackin’s night, and Sorensen gave the ball to her older sister, Kaydence for the rest of the way.

But the Thunder hit the elder sister as well as they did the younger, plating runs in the fourth and fifth and putting the game away with an eight-run frame in the top of the sixth.

“They were putting the ball in the gaps, little cheekers over our infield,” Sorensen said. “It seemed like everything they were doing, they were doing right.”

Kelso’s offense started fast, halving the early deficit in the first inning on a Mady Wood walk, a Lexi Grumbois sacrifice, and a Kaydence Mackin RBI single. After that, though, the well dried up. Kelso only managed five hits on the game, and wouldn’t score again until Gracelyn Sessions drove in a consolation run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double.

“We need to swing at better pitches,” Sorensen said. “We were swinging at a lot of pitches that were out of the strike zone tonight.”

Kaydence Mackin went 2-for-3. Hannah Currence and Grumbois both added singles.

Kelso (3-8) was set to face Castle Rock in a non-league matchup on Thursday.

