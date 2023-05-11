A bomb threat at Kelso High School nearly derailed the Lassies’ grand finale on the diamond, Wednesday, but lady luck and determination teamed up to make a softball game happen anyway. On their senior night the Kelso nine took full advantage in a thrilling 8-7 victory over Camas in non-league play.

Taking to their home field at Tam O’Shanter Park one more time the Lassies used back-to-back home runs by Kaci McNew and Hillary Zimmerman to walk off the Papermakers in grand fashion.

But it almost didn’t happen at all.

When Kelso coach Dean Sorensen was rummaging around in the bowels of the big stadium in the early afternoon hours in order to make preparations for the senior festivities he got an ominous phone call. It was from the school, and everyone was on lockdown for what he believed to be a bomb threat. During the chaos of the moment the decision was made by the powers that be to cancel the game outright, so Sorensen called Camas and the umpires and told them to put on the brakes. There would be no joy in K-Town.

With tension and disappointment fogging up an otherwise picture perfect day Sorensen wondered if they’d even have time to makeup the game. The playoffs start next week and opportunities would be slim. It seemed a cruel twist of fate for a senior bunch who saw their freshman season canceled outright by the COVID-19 outbreak.

But then his phone rang again. The threat had been downgraded. The game could be played.

So Sorensen called the arbiters and the Papermakers and told them to get back on the highway. The mighty Lassies were going to get their final turns at bat, after all.

“We started all four of our varsity seniors and they’ve just been awesome,” Sorensen said.

As happy as they were to be there, the Lassies still wanted to win. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning they rallied to put up two in the bottom of the frame. But two more runs in the top of the second for the Papermakers left the hosts trailing until the bottom of the fourth when they mustered four runs to go up 6-3.

That lead was not long for this world, though, as the Lassies surrendered three more in the top of the fourth, and another in the top of the fifth to take a 7-6 lead.

“This is where it gets interesting,” Sorensen said.

Down to their final three outs and trailing by a run, McNew stepped to the plate and touched up a pitch for a leadoff home run that tied the game up. Not to be outdone, Zimmerman took her spot in the box and followed up with a walk-off bomb to cap the night.

Afterward, Sorensen was thrilled for his seniors, especially McNew who was finally able to leave the yard while her father was in attendance.

“It was nice to see her hit a home run on senior night,” Sorensen said.

Hannah Currence helped out the cause by going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the leadoff spot. Zimmerman finished the day with two hits and Kyleigh Day tallied a double with two RBIs.

Seniors Kaydence Mackin got the start in the circle for Kelso and lasted five innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out two Papermakers.

In the top of the sixth Mackin passed the torch to freshman Kylie Killett, who finished up the final two innings without allowing a run. She struck out four batters and allowed just two hits.

But it wasn’t all offense on display in the season’s last hurrah. Sorensen complimented Karmyn Petrisor for coming into catch and successfully back picking a runner at first base, as well as senior Lexi Grumbois who once again turned in an unassisted double play at third base.

Grumbois and Mackin, who will both be taking their talents to Lower Columbia College in the fall, both tallied hits and drove in runs in their final games in blue and gold.

Kelso’s season’s come to a close with an overall record of 9-11 and a fourth place finish in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.