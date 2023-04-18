VANCOUVER — A slippery start doomed the Lassies in a 3A Greater St. Helens League softball contest, Monday, against Evergreen. Kelso fell behind by five runs in the first inning and trailed by as many as eight on the way to a 10-8 loss to the Plainsmen.

“It was a good softball game. The kids came roaring back,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “We had a good rally in the sixth but came up short.”

Payten Mackin started on the slab for Kelso and ran into trouble early. The Plainsmen clubbed eight hits on the day and had their offense helped along by four errors by the visitors in the field. Mackin lasted just two innings in the circle, allowing eight earned runs on six hits.

Trailing 10-2 after three innings the Lassies needed a couple innings to find their bearings before mounting their comeback attempt.

Relief pitcher Kadence Mackin did her best to keep Kelso within striking distance by pitching four innings and allowing just two runs and two hits while striking out eight batters.

“Kadence pitched some of her better innings of the year,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said.

With the Plainsmen bats cooled back down the Kelso offense got busy in the sixth inning, plating six runs in the frame. Tru Bettineski got the scoring started with an RBI single before Madyson Wood singled to score Hannah Currence and Bettineski. Kaydence Mackin then added an RBI single to left field to score Lexi Grumbois. The Lassies’ final run came on a dropped third strike that allowed Payten Mackin to score.

In the seventh inning Kelso gave Evergreen a scare when Karmynn Petrisor and Currence reached base. That brought the Lassies’ top slugger, Grumbois, to the plate as the go-ahead run. However, Evergreen was able to coax a ground ball out of Grumbois that brought the game to a close.

Kaydence Mackin led Kelso at the plate by going 3-for-4. Grumbois added two hits with a double while Petrisor, Wood and Bettineski all notched base knocks for the Lassies.

While the effort down the stretch was inspiring the final result is concerning for Kelso's playoff hopes. Only the top three teams out of the 3A GSHL will advance to the playoffs.

“This starts the second half of league,” Sorensen said. “We’re going to need some help. We’re sitting at 1-4 in league and there’s no room for error.”

Kelso (4-7, 1-4) is set to play at Mountain View on Wednesday for another league affair.