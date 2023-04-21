It’s not everyday that a softball team gets to enjoy a day at the beach without leaving school grounds but that’s exactly what Kelso did Friday when they blasted Heritage 13-1 while playing on the confines of their former home field affectionately referred to as Lassie Beach.

Just a stone’s throw from their regular digs at Tam O’Shanter Park the Lassies didn’t miss a beat in the box or in the field while shifting fields in order to take advantage of a slightly drier infield skin.

Kelso started off slow with just one run in the first inning but that was just enough to get their stoke up for a big finish. In the second inning the Lassies exploded for eight runs to take a 9-0 lead that set the tone for the rest of the day’s play.

That’s precisely the type of approach Kelso skipper Dean Sorensen has been hoping to see out of his team.

“Like we told the kids, hitting is contagious. Somebody starts it off and then it’s like a domino effect. Everybody wants to hit because the batter in front of them hit, so we say it's contagious and today it was,” noted Dean. “The second pitcher was even better than the first one, I thought, and we still got some good sticks on here.”

That big inning included a pitching change set to a thumping playlist booming from behind home plate and kept on rolling until a mercy rule victory was all but assured. And out of the tsunami of hits and runs one towering shot stood out from the others when freshman Brooke Hefley deposited a pitch into the outfield grass of Sonnendecker Field a little ways down the road.

“That was a morale booster right there,” Sorensen said of Hefley’s big barrel. “She needed it. She was in a little bit of a slump but something like that can pull you right out of it.”

The hard hitting freshman finished the day with three RBIs and two runs scored.

“I’ve been struggling a little bit and I felt really confident today so I went up there and said, ‘I’m not going to strike out,’” Hefley explained. “You know, home runs just naturally come so I wasn’t trying to hit that, it kind of just came and everything clicked.”

The Lassies put up 10 hits as a team to reach the early mercy rule victory in five innings. Hannah Currence put up two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored out of leadoff spot for Kelso and Lexi Grumbois added three hits with three runs scored and two RBIs to back her up. Makenna Fitzpatrick added a double to the mix and scored two runs in the good timing win.

With everyone on the fence and ready to celebrate all game long it was a full fledged bonfire bongo party at home plate when the entire team greeted Hefley after her monster shot.

“I think we all had great energy but I want to say the dugout probably had the best energy and stood out to me,” Hefley said. “I heard them, they were helping with the runners, and they were probably the ones who stood out the most.”

And it was Kaydence Mackin on the slab who took care of the Timberwolves one after the other. The Lassies’ hurler only got into trouble when she allowed batters on base with a free pass. Her final line included one hit, one run, one strikeout and eight walks.

The closest Mackin came to allowing a rally was in the third inning when she gave up a double to the right field foul pole with a runner on first base. As was the theme of the day, even that opposite field poke led to a positive turn of events for the Lassies when it turned into a 9-3-6-2 double play.

Madyson Wood got the bizarre twin killing started with a strong throw from the outfield to first baseman Hillary Zimmerman who checked the runner at third and wisely opted to back pick the batter at second base. After applying the tag to a diving base runner Hefley, the Lassie’s shortstop, spun and whipped the ball to home plate where catcher Karmynn Petrisor applied the tag a long board’s length up the third base line just to bring the collision to the runner.

That was one of two double plays turned in on the day by a Kelso defense that went error free in the field.

“Our defense was tremendous today. You rarely see one double play, let alone two,” Sorensen said. “We told them out there, nobody had a bad throw today. Everybody was spot on and good defense rallies the offense.”

Kelso (6-7, 3-4 league) is scheduled to host Union on Monday at 4 p.m., somewhere within a boulder’s heave from the heart of Tam O’Shanter Park.