3A/4A Softball: Mackin tosses CG, Kelso beats Skyview

KELSO — The Kelso softball team stacked its second win in a row to come within a game of .500, beating Skyview 5-1 in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup Tuesday.
“The kids played well,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said. “They came to play today, and that was nice to see.”
With ace Hailey Jackson a late scratch from the lineup, the ball rolled to sophomore Kaydence Mackin, who shone in her first career start. Mackin — whose freshman year was shut down due to COVID-19 and had only come out of the bullpen in 2021 — went the distance for the complete game, allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings and earning the win.
“She was pretty much in command,” Sorenson said. “She got ahead in the count early. She’s not really a strikeout pitcher, but she had a lot of pop-ups and a lot of ground balls, and we played pretty good defense behind her.”
Mackin did also get her fair share of strikeouts, though, sending nine Skyview batters back to the dugout herself.
The Storm’s one run came in the top of the third and briefly gave the visitors the lead, but the Hilanders snapped right back in the bottom half of the frame. Taylar Huff got the rally started with a single down the line in left field, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored easily on a triple by Lexi Grumbois. Then, Grumbois got to trot home herself on a Sydney Parsons RBI single.
Parsons got her second hit of the day to start another rally in the bottom of the fifth, on a single to left. Hillary Zimmerman ran for her and made an instant impact, going from first to third on a shallow single off the bat of Alisa Mertes. The daring baserunning paid off, as Mackin flipped a blooper just over the shortstop’s head, and Zimmerman came home to score.
Then, Grace Sessions blew the game open with a 2-RBI double, scoring Mertes and Mackin and putting Kelso up by four.
And with the way Mackin was pitching, that was more than plenty.
“It just gave her that much more confidence to keep pitching well,” Sorenson said. “We were pleased. Even though it was her first start and her first full game, she barrelled down and nailed it.”
Kelso (3-4) is scheduled to play Heritage on Friday.