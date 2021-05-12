3A/4A Softball: Mackin tosses CG, Kelso beats Skyview

KELSO — The Kelso softball team stacked its second win in a row to come within a game of .500, beating Skyview 5-1 in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup Tuesday.

“The kids played well,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said. “They came to play today, and that was nice to see.”

With ace Hailey Jackson a late scratch from the lineup, the ball rolled to sophomore Kaydence Mackin, who shone in her first career start. Mackin — whose freshman year was shut down due to COVID-19 and had only come out of the bullpen in 2021 — went the distance for the complete game, allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings and earning the win.

“She was pretty much in command,” Sorenson said. “She got ahead in the count early. She’s not really a strikeout pitcher, but she had a lot of pop-ups and a lot of ground balls, and we played pretty good defense behind her.”

Mackin did also get her fair share of strikeouts, though, sending nine Skyview batters back to the dugout herself.