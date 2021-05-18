3A/4A Softball: Kelso out-slugs Camas

KELSO — The Kelso softball team put up runs early and often, and outhit Camas in a 13-6 win in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play at Tam O’Shanter Park on Monday.
“I think we needed that,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said.
Jaron Storie went 3-for-4 at the plate, giving the Hilanders the lead for good in the bottom of the third with a 2-RBI double to the left-center gap. She also had singles in the bottom of the first and the bottom of the sixth.
“I’ve never seen Jaron hit the ball like she did tonight,” Sorenson said. “She was 3-for-4, and every one was a lined shot.”
Even Storie’s one out was a shot, on an infield liner hit so hard that a Kelso runner on second had no hope of getting back to the bag, getting doubled off.
But the rest of Storie’s at-bats — and the majority of Kelso’s shots in general — found green grass, as the Hilanders pounded out 14 hits as a team.
Lexi Grumbois went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks out of the leadoff spot in the order. She started the bottom of the first off with a triple and coming home to score the first run of the game. Grumbois then added an RBI single in the second and a walk in the third, making it three appearances on base in the first three innings.
The sophomore’s final hit of the day brought in the final two runs for Kelso in the bottom of the sixth, giving her three RBIs total.
“She hits the ball with authority,” Sorenson said. “She hits from the left side, and a lot of the time the defense doesn’t know if she’s going to bunt or hit away. We’ve never had her bunt, because she drives the ball so darn hard. She has maybe a D-I swing, and she’s ripping the ball.”
Camas had its fair share of success at the plate, tagging Kelso’s Hailey Jackson for six runs on nine hits. But when Papermakers pushed runs across, the Hilanders had answers.
In the top of the third, Camas took advantage of a couple miscues and some bad luck to tie the game at 3-3, bringing three runs home on a single, two errors, and a ball thrown off a runner’s helmet. But Kelso came right back in the bottom of the frame, blowing it back open with six runs of its own.
When Camas scratched a run back in the fourth, Jackson herself responded, blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. And when the visitors scored again in the sixth to make it 11-5, the hosts responded with two runs of their own.
The only time Camas managed to score without Kelso coming right back was the top of the seventh, when the Papermakers’ single run was far too little, much too late.
Jackson went the distance in the circle, striking out 12 and walking one in seven innings. Just one of the six runs she allowed was earned.