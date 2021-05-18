3A/4A Softball: Kelso out-slugs Camas

KELSO — The Kelso softball team put up runs early and often, and outhit Camas in a 13-6 win in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play at Tam O’Shanter Park on Monday.

“I think we needed that,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said.

Jaron Storie went 3-for-4 at the plate, giving the Hilanders the lead for good in the bottom of the third with a 2-RBI double to the left-center gap. She also had singles in the bottom of the first and the bottom of the sixth.

“I’ve never seen Jaron hit the ball like she did tonight,” Sorenson said. “She was 3-for-4, and every one was a lined shot.”

Even Storie’s one out was a shot, on an infield liner hit so hard that a Kelso runner on second had no hope of getting back to the bag, getting doubled off.

But the rest of Storie’s at-bats — and the majority of Kelso’s shots in general — found green grass, as the Hilanders pounded out 14 hits as a team.

Lexi Grumbois went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks out of the leadoff spot in the order. She started the bottom of the first off with a triple and coming home to score the first run of the game. Grumbois then added an RBI single in the second and a walk in the third, making it three appearances on base in the first three innings.