3A/4A Softball: Kelso loses in first round in walk-off fashion

VANCOUVER — The Kelso softball team’s postseason opener at Skyview seemed destined for a victorious end, but in the blink of an eye, the Storm turned the game on its head, walking off 4-3 winners and ending the Hilanders’ season just like that.
“It was one of those ball games where it could have gone either way,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said.
Kelso went into the bottom of the seventh up 3-2 after having just taken the lead, and with Hailey Jackson coming off three straight shutout frames. The senior ace induced a flyout and got her eighth strikeout of the day to start the inning off right, but she’d never get to the third out.
One double put the tying run in scoring position for Skyview. A second cashed her in, and one last single — with the Storm runner sliding in just a head of Kaci McNew’s throw in from the outfield — sent the hosts home happy.
“It was an all-around good softball game,” Sorenson said. “I’m proud of the way the kids battled back and never quit.”
Kelso had manufactured its lead 60 feet by 60 feet in the top of the seventh. Taylar Huff led off with an infield single, Madyson Wood kept it going with a bunt single, and Lexi Grumbois walked to load the bases. Sydney Parsons sent a ground ball through the left side to score Huff and give Kelso a 3-2 lead, but Sorenson waved Wood home as well, and the throw in from shallow left field beat her to the plate — the first of what ended up being two crucial calls at home to go against the Hilanders in the seventh.
That wasn’t the first time Kelso had to scratch and claw for its offense. The Hilanders’ first run came in the top of the first when Grumbois reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and came on on a sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Kelso got its second run on a dropped third strike, a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch.
Other than that, Skyview’s Addie MacPherson kept Kelso quiet all night long.
“She had pretty good movement on the ball, and had a changeup we just couldn’t lay off of,” Sorenson said.
Wood led the Hilanders with a 2-for-3 night at the plate; Kelso finished with five hits, all singles.
For six innings, Jackson was even better, limiting the Storm to just two runs on four hits. In the end, she finished with the four runs on her line, striking out eight and walking four in 6 ⅔ innings.
“She got better as the game went on,” Sorenson said. “She walked a few batters in the first couple innings, but she settled down. Her pitch count went down from the first inning.”
Kelso ends its year at 7-6, and will graduate four seniors — Jackson, Hannah Timmons, Alisa Mertes, and Jaron Storie.