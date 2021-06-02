3A/4A Softball: Kelso loses in first round in walk-off fashion

VANCOUVER — The Kelso softball team’s postseason opener at Skyview seemed destined for a victorious end, but in the blink of an eye, the Storm turned the game on its head, walking off 4-3 winners and ending the Hilanders’ season just like that.

“It was one of those ball games where it could have gone either way,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said.

Kelso went into the bottom of the seventh up 3-2 after having just taken the lead, and with Hailey Jackson coming off three straight shutout frames. The senior ace induced a flyout and got her eighth strikeout of the day to start the inning off right, but she’d never get to the third out.

One double put the tying run in scoring position for Skyview. A second cashed her in, and one last single — with the Storm runner sliding in just a head of Kaci McNew’s throw in from the outfield — sent the hosts home happy.

“It was an all-around good softball game,” Sorenson said. “I’m proud of the way the kids battled back and never quit.”