3A/4A Softball: Jackson K's 14, hits two HRs as Kelso smacks Camas

KELSO — To say Hailey Jackson might have been ready to get back to high school softball would be an understatement.
On Monday, the senior Arizona Christian commit led the Kelso softball team out on the field in its first game back since 2019, and proceeded to dominate Camas on both sides of the ball in a 11-0 win in five innings for the Hilanders.
In the circle, Jackson was nearly untouchable. Camas put just three balls in play all day — two went for hits — while the Kelso ace mowed down Papermakers to the tune of 14 strikeouts.
And at the plate, she did more than enough to win the game by herself, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a screaming single that coach Dean Sorenson said bounced off the top of the wall at Tam O’Shanter Park and bounced back into the outfield.
But Jackson’s teammates didn’t make her do it all alone, piling on the offense into a pair of four-run innings to give the Hilanders a commanding lead that was never in jeopardy.
The Kelso offense began churning right away in the bottom of the first. Lexi Grumbois drew a walk to get on base, and Kaydence Mackin put a bunt down to get her over. The plan was only to get Grumbois over to second, but a Camas error sent her further, and despite momentarily getting hung up in a rundown between third base and home plate, the sophomore snuck in safely to put Kelso up 1-0.
That's the kind of day it was for Kelso on their home diamond. And, that one run was all Jackson would need to work with, but after an Alisa Mertes single, she dropped her first hammer of the day, smacking a three-run bomb to make it 4-0.
Later, Mertes made it three home runs on the day for the Hilanders, going 2-for-4 with a round-tripper, a single, and five RBIs. Grumbois added two hits herself, while Mackin, Jaron Storie, and Madyson Wood also finished with base knocks.
“It was a nice way to start the season off, with a big win,” Sorenson said.
Kelso (1-0) was scheduled to play at Battle Ground on Tuesday, and will start its week at home next Monday against Mountain View.