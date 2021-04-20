3A/4A Softball: Jackson K's 14, hits two HRs as Kelso smacks Camas

KELSO — To say Hailey Jackson might have been ready to get back to high school softball would be an understatement.

On Monday, the senior Arizona Christian commit led the Kelso softball team out on the field in its first game back since 2019, and proceeded to dominate Camas on both sides of the ball in a 11-0 win in five innings for the Hilanders.

In the circle, Jackson was nearly untouchable. Camas put just three balls in play all day — two went for hits — while the Kelso ace mowed down Papermakers to the tune of 14 strikeouts.

And at the plate, she did more than enough to win the game by herself, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a screaming single that coach Dean Sorenson said bounced off the top of the wall at Tam O’Shanter Park and bounced back into the outfield.

But Jackson’s teammates didn’t make her do it all alone, piling on the offense into a pair of four-run innings to give the Hilanders a commanding lead that was never in jeopardy.