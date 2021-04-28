3A/4A Softball: Hilanders drop low-scoring affair

VANCOUVER — Kelso found itself in a pitchers’ duel Wednesday, but ended up on the wrong side of it in a 3-1 loss to Prairie.

Senior ace Hailey Jackson struck out eight and only allowed three hits to the Falcons. Unfortunately for the Hilanders, one of them left the yard on a two-run bomb by Alysia Fraley, breaking a 1-1 deadlock in the bottom of the fifth to put the home side ahead for good.

Kelso had a tough time at the plate all day long. The Lassies didn’t always have trouble putting runners aboard, but weren’t able to cash in on any chances.

“Our problem was, we left too many runners on base,” coach Dean Sorenson said. “We just couldn’t get that timely hit to score more runs.”

It was the newest face on the team that led the Kelso order Wednesday. Taylar Huff, who was elevated earlier in the week from the JV team, had the best day at the plate for the Hilanders, going 2-for-3. She kickstarted the only rally that bore any fruit for the visitors in the top of the fifth, smacking a double and coming home on a Madyson Wood single.

Other than that, the Hilanders scuffled, letting Prairie’s pitcher get into a rhythm and stay there for most of the game.