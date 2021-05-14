3A/4A Softball: Heritage comes back, walks off in extras over Kelso

Mackin went three innings in the start, allowing one run in the second inning and two in the third, and striking out two. Then in a freshly-tied 3-3 game after Kelso came back to score three in the top of the fourth, Jackson came out of the bullpen.

“We thought we’d show them two difference looks,” Sorenson said. “Kaydence pitched well last game, and we thought we’d start with Kaydence and slam the door with Hailey.”

The plan very nearly worked; Jackson shut the Timberwolves down in her first two innings, allowed a single run in the sixth, and nearly sealed the win before everything went south. She ended up taking the loss, officially going five innings — since she didn’t record an out in the ninth — and allowing five runs on five hits.

Kelso came back in the fourth with a wave of singles from Jackson, Alisa Mertes, Gracelyn Sessions, Jaron Storie, and Madyson Wood. Then in the fifth, the Hilanders kept the offense going, with Sydney Parsons hitting a lead-off double, Mertes scoring her with an RBI triple, and Mackin making it 5-3 with a single.

“The umpire was calling a lot of strikes on the outside corner, so we had the kids move up on the plate so they could reach that outside corner and take advantage of it,” Sorenson said.