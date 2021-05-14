3A/4A Softball: Heritage comes back, walks off in extras over Kelso

VANCOUVER — The Kelso softball team came an out away from a win Friday at Heritage, but the Timberwolves got the offense they needed at the very last minute, before taking the Hilanders down in extra innings, 8-7.
“You don’t count your chickens before the 21st out is made,” Kelso coach Dean Sorenson said.
“That’s softball.”
The Hilanders learned that lesson the hard way Friday. Going into the bottom of the seventh up 6-4, Hailey Jackson hit a batter but got two outs. Kelso had one foot in the postgame handshake line, but Heritage’s Makenzie Misner had other plans, smacking a two-run home run to tie the game at 6-6 and force extras.
Kelso got one run in the top of the ninth as Hillary Zimmerman — who started out on second as the free runner under international tiebreaker rules — went to third on a grounder and came home on a Kaydence Mackin infield single, barely sliding under the tag to put the Hilanders up by one.
But in the bottom of the frame, the top of the Heritage lineup rolled its way to the win, stacking up back-to-back-to-back singles to score two and give the Timberwolves the win.
“Give Heritage credit; they battled as long as we did,” Sorenson said. “It was a good softball game.”
After Mackin tossed a one-run complete game earlier in the week against Skyview with Jackson out, Sorenson decided to plan out a split game for the first time this season.
Mackin went three innings in the start, allowing one run in the second inning and two in the third, and striking out two. Then in a freshly-tied 3-3 game after Kelso came back to score three in the top of the fourth, Jackson came out of the bullpen.
“We thought we’d show them two difference looks,” Sorenson said. “Kaydence pitched well last game, and we thought we’d start with Kaydence and slam the door with Hailey.”
The plan very nearly worked; Jackson shut the Timberwolves down in her first two innings, allowed a single run in the sixth, and nearly sealed the win before everything went south. She ended up taking the loss, officially going five innings — since she didn’t record an out in the ninth — and allowing five runs on five hits.
Kelso came back in the fourth with a wave of singles from Jackson, Alisa Mertes, Gracelyn Sessions, Jaron Storie, and Madyson Wood. Then in the fifth, the Hilanders kept the offense going, with Sydney Parsons hitting a lead-off double, Mertes scoring her with an RBI triple, and Mackin making it 5-3 with a single.
“The umpire was calling a lot of strikes on the outside corner, so we had the kids move up on the plate so they could reach that outside corner and take advantage of it,” Sorenson said.
Lexi Grumbois made it 6-3 in the top of the sixth, hitting a double, going to third on a sacrifice bunt, and wheeling around to score when she realized that the catcher was out of position after throwing the first.