CAMAS — On a day where games were rained out early and often the Kelso softball team was just about the only winner in the bunch when they defeated Camas 15-13 in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League contest, Monday.

Playing through the downpours on an artificial surface both teams scored in bunches and each side issued 11 free passes in order to keep the bases clogged with soggy runners.

“We couldn’t keep that ball dry enough. It was just a constant rain… but we got through it.”” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said.

Kelso staked out a 5-0 lead in the second inning and then plated five more runs to take a 10-0 lead over the Papermakers in the top of the third inning.

Kacie McNew lit up the Lassies’ side of the board first with a solo home run to center field in the top of the second frame.

Kyleigh Day got the rally started again with a double that was followed by a single from Tru Bettineski. A single by Hannah Currence brought home Bettineski after Madyson Wood, running for the catcher, Day, scored on an error. A two-out triple by Brooke Hefley cleared the bases and put the visitors up by a handful.

Looking to add to its lead in the third inning McNew and Bettineski drew walks before Makenna Fitzpatrick singled to score McNew. Bettineski came in to score when Camas misplayed a grounder by Currence, and then Lexi Grumbois walked before Kaydence Mackin brought home Fitzpatrick with a single of her own.

Hefley wasn’t able to notch another three bagger in her trip to the plate, primarily because Camas dotted her with a pitch. That free pass begat a walk by Payten Mackin before her sister came in to score on a fielder’s choice groundout by Day.

“We jumped on them in the second inning and then in the third inning we scored five more and we thought, ‘Ok, hopefully it will be a short game,’” Sorensen said.

However, the Papermakers weren’t interested in going home early to dry out their socks. Camas responded in kind in the bottom of the third inning with three runs of its own and then added three more in the top of the fourth inning to cut the gap down to 10-6.

Payten Mackin got the start for Kelso in the circle and pitched the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out four Papermakers. However, only three of those runs were earned on her ledger due to an error in the field behind her in the third inning.

With two outs in the third inning Kylie Killett relieved Mackin in the circle and pitched out of the jam. Killett would work into the final frame from the slab, but the sailing was not always so smooth.

“She’s gonna be part of the future of our program so we were excited to get her out there and see what she’s got,” Sorensen said of Killett. “She had a little trouble with the wet ball during the game. It was tough to find the right chemistry with that thing.”

Leading 15-8 entering the bottom of the seventh inning the Lassies needed every bit of insurance they’d managed to put on the scoreboard as the Papermakers posted five runs in a failed comeback attempt.

The first two batters of the final inning singled off of Killett to score a run before she issued a walk to the third batter. A fielder’s choice groundout put an out on the board before another base knock by the Papermakers brought another run in to score. Killett notched a strikeout on the next batter before an error in the outfield on a pop fly injected chaos right back into the bloodstream of the contest.

With two outs, a three-run lead, and a runner on base Payten Mackin entered to pitch for Kelso and promptly walked the first two batters she faced in order to bring the winning run to the plate. A passed ball on strike one to the next batter allowed a runner to score before Mackin induced a groundout to Hillary Zimmerman at first base to close out the game.

“Both teams braved it,” Sorensen said of the rain splattered contest. “Both teams were cold and they kept complaining, ‘I can’t feel my fingers!’ I just said, ‘Well they can’t either!’”

Killett’s final line from the circle was 3 1/3 innings pitched with four strikeouts and eight runs allowed. Payten Mackin picked up the one-out save for the Lassies.

Offensively, Currence led Kelso at the top of the lineup with two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Grumbois added a pair of hits, including a double, with three runs scored and a run driven in, while Kaydence Mackin also notched a pair of hits that included a double, with three RBIs and a run scored.

Karmynn Petrisor helped Kelso come out on top with two hits that included a two-baggers and Day also stroked a double. Hefley and McNew had the most memorable trips to the plate for the visitors with a triple and a home run, respectively, between the two.

Sorensen also made sure to point out the defensive play of Fitzpatrick at second base. In the middle innings she helped to shut down a Camas rally with an unassisted double play where she backhanded a ball up the middle, tagged the runner, and threw to first for the second out.

Kelso (4-5, 1-3) is set to host Heritage at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.