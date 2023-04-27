VANCOUVER — The Lassies saw their momentum at the plate come to a screeching halt, Wednesday, in a 16-1 loss to Skyview in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League softball action.

The only good news for Kelso is that the loss won’t count in its hunt for the playoffs.

“We just faced a really good softball team,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “Last I checked they’re ranked second in the 4A, and rightfully so because they’re just good all the way around and well coached.”

The Lassies managed just four hits in the contest, scoring their lone run in the third inning while trailing 9-0.

“They had six hits and two of those were home runs by the same person, Maddy Milhorn,” Sorensen pointed out.

Milhorn added a single for the Storm to account for half of their hits.

Payten Mackin took the loss for Kelso in the circle after allowing nine runs on three hits over two innings. Her sister Kaydence Mackin had slightly better luck but still allowed seven runs on three hits over 2 ⅔ innings of work. Both pitchers struck out two batters.

“We had four errors, which didn’t help,” Sorensen noted.

Kelso plated its run by bunching together half of its hits. A Lexi Grumbois single advanced Hannah Currence to second base and a single by Kaydence Mackin brought her around to score.

Maddy Wood and Currence both added hits to Kelso’s slim tally.

While the loss was frustrating the Lassies know they’ve got no other choice but to flush the memory and move on. With their backs against the wall in the 3A GSHL standings, it’s time for Kelso to string together a few wins or risk staying home for the playoffs.

“Our big game coming up is at Prairie on Monday and if we’ve got any chance at all of making the postseason we’ve got to win that,” Sorensen said.

Kelso (6-9, 3-4) currently sits two games behind Heritage in the loss column for the final spot to the district tournament. The Lassies are set to play at second place Prairie at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.