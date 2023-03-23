VANCOUVER — Evergreen’s offensive prowess proved too much for Woodland to contain in a 16-6 six-inning loss in their non-league softball matchup, Thursday.

Evergreen’s Delaney Bollman was the standout player of the game. She batted 3-for-3 with a grand slam and seven RBI to lead the Plainsmen to victory.

Bollman’s grand slam came with one out to cap Evergreen’s seven-run second inning. Evergreen delivered six consecutive base hits in front of Bollman who homered on a 1-1 pitch over the fence in center field to put the Plainsmen ahead 9-2.

Beavers’ starting pitcher Gracelynn Huffman was tagged for 11 runs, all earned, on 12 hits and one walk over three innings. It didn’t get much better for reliever Addi Christensen who took over in the fourth and yielded five runs on eight hits, three walks over two and 1/3 innings.

Woodland did well to hang with 3A Evergreen (4-2 overall) early.

Ainsley Utter gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single. Then, after Evergreen answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Woodland answered with another run in the second inning to tie the score at 2-2 when Jolie Oathes came through with a two-out RBI double.

Gabi Silveria delivered a two-run home run in the third to get a pair of runs back after Evergreen’s seven-run second inning, to pull to 9-4.

Unfortunately for Woodland, it just couldn’t hold down Evergreen’s offense. The Plainsmen added five more runs in the fourth to push their lead out to 14-4. Evergreen banged out 20 hits on the day.

Kadence Burleson finished 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a triple and three RBI out of the cleanup spot in the Plainsmen’s order. McKayla White added a three-hit game with four runs scored for Evergreen.

Woodland (1-2) scored two more runs in the fifth to cap its scoring with a Silveria groundout and a sacrifice fly from Utter.

Utter and Madison Walker each delivered two hits to lead the Beavers at the plate. Utter finished 2-for-2 with two RBI. Walker batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Silveria, meanwhile, finished 1-for-3 with her home run and three RBI.

Evergreen starter Peyton Tubbs pitched six innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out three.

Woodland (1-2) is set to open league play at home against Columbia River on Monday at 4:30 p.m.