WOODLAND — Kelso returned to the diamond for the third time in three days looking to end a three-game losing skid. If they were showing signs of fatigue, it would be hard to blame them

Instead, three straight days of softball seemed to be the elixir for an offense that had a hard time in losses to Skyview and Battle Ground.

For senior third baseman Lexi Grumbois, a Lower Columbia College softball commit, the lack of rest had her dialed in.

“I think it helps us just like seeing different pitchers,” Grumbois stated. “By the time (we get to) that third game, we saw two different pitchers and I think we are ready to roll that next day.”

That next day was Wednesday as Kelso headed out to Woodland to face the Beavers of the 2A Greater St. Helens League. Grumbois batted 4-for-5 with three singles and a two-run homer to center field to carry Kelso to a much-needed 10-7 victory in the non-league matchup.

“Today was really good. We had a couple of off games. Especially for having a long week, I like how we came out and got the bats going right away,” added Grumbois.

Kelso scored two runs in the top of the first inning as leadoff hitter Hannah Currence walked and Grumbois singled to set the table for the heart of the Lassies’ lineup. Kaydence Mackin followed with a sacrifice fly and freshman Brooke Hefley earned an RBI with a groundout off of Woodland left-hander Gracelynn Huffman.

Kelso’s 2-0 lead disappeared quickly, though, as Woodland scored one run in each of the first and second innings off of Lassies’ starting pitcher Paityn Mackin, who got the late nod in the circle when her sister Kaydence Mackin tweaked her ankle in the first inning running to first base.

Kelso coach Dean Sorenson decided to use Kaydence Mackin as the designated player so the team could treat her ankle in between at-bats.

A triple by Gabi Silveria earned the Beavers their first run when she came home on a ground ball off the bat of Ainsleigh Utter. Then in the second inning, a solo home run off the bat of Addi Christensen tied the score at 2-2.

The top of Kelso’s order returned to the plate in the third inning intent on creating some separation and that’s just what they accomplished. Currence, Grumbois, Kaydence Mackin, Hefley and Paityn Mackin all reached base. Hefley had the loudest hit of all with a high drive to deep center that cleared the fence by approximately 25 feet for a three-run homer to put the Lassies up 6-2.

Hefley would finish the day with four RBIs.

Kelso added three more runs in the fourth inning when Grumbois connected on a 1-2 pitch for a blast to left-center field and an eventual 9-2 lead.

The Lassies put together a two-out rally in the fifth inning to plate their 10th run on a hard-hit single up the middle from Kaydence Mackin, her third hit of the game. She finished 4-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base.

Sorenson said it was great to see his team put together quality at-bats throughout the entire lineup.

“They weren’t just some nice hits, they were hard hits,” noted Kelso's skipper. “They made solid contact. That was what we’ve been waiting for and they finally stringed some together. Some nice hard hits and we scored some runs.”

Kelso left the bases loaded on multiple occasions in Tuesday’s 13-9 loss to Prairie, including in the seventh inning. Sorenson wasn’t sure how his team would respond 24 hours later in a non-league road game. He was pleased with the quality of the contact on offense, even if they did leave the bases loaded again late in the game.

“They kept their heads up and bounced back well and it was nice to see,” added Sorenson. “That’s what I’ve tried to stress to the kids, ‘Just make good contact. The ball will find the hole.’”

Trailing 10-2, Woodland didn’t pack it in. Utter led the fifth inning off with a solo home run and both Emily Hughes and Huffman reached base with free passes (Hughes was hit by a pitch). The pair eventually came around to score to cut Kelso’s lead to 10-5.

Woodland would add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh after Huffman and Alyson Russell delivered a single and a double respectively to open the inning. Both came around to score, but that was all the offense Woodland mustered. Kaydence Mackin struck out Jolie Oathes to end the game. She pitched the final four innings and gave up five runs on five hits, two walks, two hit batters and struck out two.

Paityn Mackin picked up the win in three innings of short-notice work. She gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks.

“It sucks losing, but I think we made it respectable,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “As much as you hate to lose, there were a lot of positives. Gracelynn did a great job pitching today… If we can compete with a team like Kelso, I think we can do good things in our league. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Both squads have a game on Friday before heading into spring break. Kelso (3-5, 1-3 league) is slated to host R.A. Long at Tam O’Shanter Park with a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. while Woodland is set to host Washougal at 4:30 p.m.