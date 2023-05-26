Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YAKIMA — The Toledo boys track field made the trek over the mountains with every intention of putting their name up on the leaderboard at the 2B state championships at Eisenhower High School. On Thursday the Riverhawks got off to a good start on that mission when Treyton Marty posted a seventh place finish in the 1600 meter race.

“That was a couple of big points for us,” Toledo coach Don Schaplow said.

Toledo’s sophomore speedster posted a time of 4:35.74 while Winlock’s Chase Trodahl finished in 4:59.96. Benjamin Morales of St. George’s won the race with a time of 4:24.39.

Marty will be back in action on the track Saturday for the 3200 meter finals.

On a day that featured mostly preliminary with only a few finals sprinkled in the mix, Toledo also saw a pair of its girls athletes put their talent to the test against the top athletes in the state.

Toledo’s Jasmine Kemmerer managed a time of 52.74 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles and finished in 11th place. Toutle Lake’s Lainey Dean finished in 11th place with a PR time of 51.67 seconds.

Meanwhile, Paige Hill netted a 12th place finish for the Riverhawks in the 1600 meter race with a time of 6:35.88. Ilwaco’s Mora Soule (6:26.79) notched a 10th place finish and Kalama’s Shayne Hollingsworth (6:33.09) placed 11th in that race, while Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s won the event with a time of 5:19.34.

“Both girls ran PRs, or close to them, and we were proud of them,” Schaplow said.

In other results from Thursday and early Friday, Winlock’s Victoria Sancho finished in eighth place in the 100 meter preliminary race with a time of 13.28 seconds. Aleena Lafferty of Okanogan set the pace with a time of 12.75.

In the girls shot put finals Toutle Lake saw Grace Hadaller place 10th with a heave of 31 feet, 4 inches. Fellow Fighting Duck Kendal Dean placed 14th with a toss of 28 feet, 3.5 inches, while Haylee Appleford of Asotin won the shot put with a mark of 38 feet, 2.5 inches.

Back on the boys side, Winlock’s Payton Sickles managed an eighth place finish in the 100 meter final with a time of 11.49 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdle preliminary race Toutle Lake’s Noah Younker finished in 14th place with a time of 45.64. Tommy Murdock of La Conner set the pace with a time of 39.56.

Kalama saw Noah White place 5th in the javelin with a toss of 144 feet, 11 inches. Colby Shamblin of Northwest Christian (Colbert) won the event with a throw of 166 feet, 3 inches. In the triple jump finals the Chinooks saw Ren Cruser post a PR of 40 feet, 7 inches in order to place eighth.

Friday was set to feature the boys high jump final where Toledo’s Connor Olmstead and Zach Smith will both compete. The Riverhawks will need to pick up points there in order to wind up near the top of the team leaderboard by the end of Saturday.

“We’re in the conversation," Schaplow said. “I think we can have a real successful outing, but we’ll just have to see.”

One must see event will be the boys 4x400 meter race on Saturday evening. The Riverhawks will be looking to defend their State title in that event from one year ago.

“That’s the bull ride. That’s the last round at the rodeo that everybody wants to see,” Schaplow noted.

For additional coverage of the 2B state track and field meet look online at TDN.com, and in Sunday’s print edition of The Daily News.