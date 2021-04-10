2B Softball: Winlock softballers split double dip with Fishermen

Hall, Bornstein-Cook, Maia Chaney, Natasha Patton, Kindyl Kelly, and Madison Rohman all had multi-hit games for Winlock. The Cardinals also saw some fresh faces make their debuts in the hit column, with Kyndra Forler and Charlee Connelly getting their first hits.

“Top-to-bottom, our lineup was really productive in the first game,” Dumoulin said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jordyn Taft led the Fishermen in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored.

Once play resumed for Game 2 after a brief break — with Winlock this time agreeing to play the part of the away team and bat first — the two sides started off on opposite trajectories.

The Fishermen had kept an ace up their sleeve all Game 1, and brought out eighth-grader Madeleine Wilkin, who pumped fastball after fastball past befuddled Winlock hitters.

“It was an adjustment for some of our batters,” Dumoulin said. “We managed to get a few hits here and there, we just weren’t able to put them together the way we had in the first game.”

Wilkin struck out two in the top of the first inning, then two more in the second, three in the third, and three in the fourth.