2B Softball Roundup: Bowen spins complete game, Toledo beats Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Coach Chad Williams said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” at how much of the load Bethany Bowen has been able to shoulder for Toledo this season. Monday, the sophomore gave her coach yet another performance to be happy about, going the distance in an 11-5 win at Toutle Lake.
“She’s been getting better and better,” Williams said. “I think her confidence is growing with each game.”
Bowen’s defense didn’t help her out a ton to start the game, committing three errors as the Ducks pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first. Toutle Lake added one more in the second, but from then on out, Bowen shut the Ducks down.
The sophomore finished with five runs allowed on eight hits. She ended her outing with five straight shutout frames, struck out eight along the way, and didn’t walk anybody.
Four of those punchouts came in the final three innings.
“She was actually getting stronger,” Williams said. “The fifth, sixth inning it looked like she was getting more and more confident, and her fastball was actually. starting to move a little better as the game wore on. That was fun to see.”
The first time through the order, Toledo’s offense couldn’t make much noise, but as the lineup flipped over going into the third inning, the top of the table went to work.
Toledo’s top third in the order — Brynn Williams, Haleigh Holmes, and Abbie Marcil — combined to go 10-for-15 with two triples, six runs scored, and six RBIs.
“Our top three hitters really set the tone,” coach Williams said.
Williams kickstarted the offense in the top of the third with a lead-off triple, opening an inning that saw Toledo bring in a pair to get on the board.
The next frame, Williams, Holmes, and Marcil got it started again, all logging one-out hits to start the wheels turning, and before Toutle Lake could get back in its dugout, Toledo had taken a 7-5 lead with a five-run inning.
Toledo (7-1) is scheduled to host Winlock on Wednesday.
Jones homers, Mounties down Cards
WINLOCK — Aside from one swing, not much went right for Winlock, as visiting Rainier (Wash.) rode out of Egg Town with an 11-1 win in five innings.
Karlie Jones had the lone scoring for the Cardinals, hitting a solo home run. Aside from that, Maia Chaney had the only other hit of the day for Winlock.
“It was a rough game for us,” coach Lauren Dumoulin said.
Winlock (5-6) is scheduled to go to Toledo on Wednesday.
‘Nooks fall in five to Napavine
KALAMA — The Chinooks were able to get their offense churning for a bit on Monday afternoon but Napavine’s bats were hotter in a 17-5 win that ended via mercy rule after five innings.
Kyleigh Day did the dealing from the circle for Kalama and struck out five Tigers over five innings of work. She also added a pair of hits at the plate in an effort to help her own cause.
Maleah Davis added a pair of hits for Kalama but the Chinooks weren’t able to cobble together enough offense to keep the game from ending early.
Napavine’s offense was led by Tanner Simpson’s 4-for-4 day at the plate. Makensee Taliaferro added three hits and Natalya Marcial chipped in two more base knocks for the winners.
Napavine let Melanie Langley toss the first three innings and Cailyn Milton finished up the last two frames.
Kalama (0-8) is scheduled to host Adna on Thursday.