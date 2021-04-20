2B Softball Roundup: Bowen spins complete game, Toledo beats Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Coach Chad Williams said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” at how much of the load Bethany Bowen has been able to shoulder for Toledo this season. Monday, the sophomore gave her coach yet another performance to be happy about, going the distance in an 11-5 win at Toutle Lake.

“She’s been getting better and better,” Williams said. “I think her confidence is growing with each game.”

Bowen’s defense didn’t help her out a ton to start the game, committing three errors as the Ducks pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first. Toutle Lake added one more in the second, but from then on out, Bowen shut the Ducks down.

The sophomore finished with five runs allowed on eight hits. She ended her outing with five straight shutout frames, struck out eight along the way, and didn’t walk anybody.

Four of those punchouts came in the final three innings.

“She was actually getting stronger,” Williams said. “The fifth, sixth inning it looked like she was getting more and more confident, and her fastball was actually. starting to move a little better as the game wore on. That was fun to see.”