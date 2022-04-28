2B Softball: Kalama crushes Wahkiakum for first league win

CATHLAMET — Something had to give. In a battle of softball teams still looking for their first Central 2B League win over the season the Kalama Chinooks came away laughing Wednesday with a 16-4 win in five innings.

Not only was it Kalama’s first league win of the season, but it was their first C2BL victory since at least 2019.

“It was nice to see the girls play hard and get a league win,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “We were ready and we came to play.”

Indeed, sensing the opportunity for a win Kalama jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added at least two runs in every frame thereafter.

Tabitha Gish led the Chinook offense with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Ady Davenport reached base all five times she stepped up to the plate, finishing with one hit and four runs scored. Delaney Rinard wasn’t too shabby at the plate, either, reaching base four times with one hit, two walks and four runs scored.

Rinard took care of the pitching chores for the Chinooks, too, limiting the Mules to just four runs on seven hits over five innings.

Reigha Niemeyer took advantage of her time unshackled from the tools of ignorance to lace a double for the Mules’ offense.

Last season Wahkiakum coach Garrett Miller picked up his first career league win against Kalama. This year Coach Rinard made sure the tables turned.

“Both teams are young and they have great players,” Rinard said. “Our girls just wanted the win so bad.”

Wahkiakum (0-7, 0-5 league) is set to play a doubleheader at Winlock on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Kalama (4-8, 1-6 league) is scheduled to host Toledo for a doubleheader on Monday. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

