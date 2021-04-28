2B Softball: Forks' ace ends Toledo’s season; Ocosta sends Toutle Lake home

TOLEDO — The bus that drove in from the Olympic Peninsula offloaded a buzzsaw, and the Toledo softball team saw its season come to a close in the ensuing game, losing to Forks 8-3 in the 2B District IV softball quarterfinals.
The buzzsaw in question took the form of Chloe Leverington, the Spartans’ senior ace set to play for St. Martin’s next season. She struck out 16 Toledo batters over the course of seven innings.
“She threw really well,” said Toledo coach Chad Williams. “We did catch up to her toward the end of the game, but it’s tough to catch up to anybody when you strike out so many times.”
Toledo sophomore Bethany Bowen matched Leverington shutout frame for shutout frame through three innings, but the Spartans got to her in the third, with the Forks pitcher opening the scoring herself with a two-run home run.
From there, Forks added to its lead in a big way with four runs in the top of the fifth before adding a little more insurance with two in the seventh.
“It’s really difficult to get through an order three times without them seeing some pitches,” Williams said.
Haleigh Holmes had a good day at the plate for Toledo, going 3-for-4 with a triple and scoring two of the three runs the home team brought in. Greenlee Clark posted a 2-for-3 day, but aside from those two, Toledo managed just a pair of hits.
Bowen finished with five strikeouts in seven innings of work, allowing eight runs on nine hits.
Williams pointed out that both of Toledo’s losses this season — Tuesday against Forks and April 5 against Adna and their ace, Haley Rainey — came against pitchers who will be toeing college rubbers come next fall.
“In the 2Bs you can see a wide range of pitching,” he said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to prepare for girls that are going on and pitching at universities. One of them is going to Idaho State and the other is going to St. Martin’s. These are really good pitchers we’re talking about. We had to do the best we could do, and it’s hard to replicate it if you don’t see it every game.”
The loss was the final time out on the field for Toledo’s two seniors — Holmes and Gracie Madill. Williams is set to return the rest of his roster in 2022, when they will hopefully get the chance to appear at a State tournament after making the most recent one back in 2019.
“I am extremely satisfied with the growth this team showed this year,” Williams said. “We grew a lot. We got better each week, and that’s really all a coach can ask for.”
Ducks fall at the beach
WESTPORT — Ocosta brought Toutle Lake’s season to an end, Tuesday, with a 3-0 win in the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV softball tournament.
The Fighting Ducks played well defensively but simply couldn’t get their hits to fall in order to generate the offense needed to win.
“Jasmine Smith pitched one of the best games I’ve seen her pitch all season,” Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman said. “She worked the plate hard.”
Smith pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits along the way. One Fighting Duck error helped to grease the wheels for the Wildcats as they looked for any separation they could.
Offensively, Toutle Lake was only able to manage three hits. All of those base knocks came off the bat of Kendal Bennett, who scalded a pair of doubles on the day.
“Kendal Bennett was strong at the plate,” Byman said. “She attacked every pitch seeing the ball well.”
The loss leaves the Fighting Ducks with an overall record of 9-5 in their abbreviated spring campaign.
“The Ladies played hard. When we hit, we just hit right to them. There was no room for errors,” Byman noted. “They were aggressive at the plate and they played good defense.”