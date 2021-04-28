2B Softball: Forks' ace ends Toledo’s season; Ocosta sends Toutle Lake home

Bowen finished with five strikeouts in seven innings of work, allowing eight runs on nine hits.

Williams pointed out that both of Toledo’s losses this season — Tuesday against Forks and April 5 against Adna and their ace, Haley Rainey — came against pitchers who will be toeing college rubbers come next fall.

“In the 2Bs you can see a wide range of pitching,” he said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to prepare for girls that are going on and pitching at universities. One of them is going to Idaho State and the other is going to St. Martin’s. These are really good pitchers we’re talking about. We had to do the best we could do, and it’s hard to replicate it if you don’t see it every game.”

The loss was the final time out on the field for Toledo’s two seniors — Holmes and Gracie Madill. Williams is set to return the rest of his roster in 2022, when they will hopefully get the chance to appear at a State tournament after making the most recent one back in 2019.

“I am extremely satisfied with the growth this team showed this year,” Williams said. “We grew a lot. We got better each week, and that’s really all a coach can ask for.”

Ducks fall at the beach