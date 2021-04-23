2B Softball: Ducks run-rule Mounties; Toledo takes two from 'Dogs

RAINIER, Wash. — After being shut down for most of its game against Toledo, Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman wanted to see more out of her lineup, and the Ducks complied, putting up 12 hits in a 13-3 win over Rainier (Wash.) in five innings.
“Our bats came alive and they stayed hot, never stopping,” Byman said.
The Mounties put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early three-run lead, but the Ducks came right back with a three-spot of their own in the top of the second to go back in front. Two innings later, Toutle Lake pounced for seven in the top of the fourth, then added two in the fifth to go over the 10-run threshold to end the game early.
Kendal Barnnett went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Karlie Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Makinnley Byman went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs driven in.
“I’m very pleased with how the girls approached the plate,” Coach Byman said.
Jasmine Smith threw all five innings for the Ducks, shutting the Mounties out after their three-spot in the first.
The win ends Toutle Lake’s (8-4) regular season; the Ducks will open postseason play next week.
Big beginning powers Toledo in sweep
TOLEDO — Toledo softball laid out a hit parade in the bottom of the first inning of its game against Stevenson, and didn’t stop until 11 runs were on the board in what ended up being a 15-0 win in three innings for the home side to open a doubleheader.
The Bulldogs recorded just six outs in the game, as Toledo put together another rally to add four more runs without giving up an out in the third inning when the last runner came across home plate to end the game early.
But the vast majority of Toledo’s damage had already been done before that inning even began.
The hosts sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, and did it mostly going station to station, with nine singles and just one double. Brynn Williams and Gracie Madill both went 2-for-2 inn thing inning, and come the third out, eight of the nine Toledo starters already had a notch in the hit column.
“We jumped on them pretty quick,” coach Chad Williams said. “Eleven runs in the first, I’ll take that every day of the week.”
That gave Bethany Bowen more than enough insurance to work with in the circle. The sophomore ace struck out four and allowed one batter in three quick innings of work.
With Game 2 being classified as a non-league contest, Williams took the opportunity to give some of his younger players a chance to see the field, though he did also start Madill and Haleigh Holmes on their senior day. The change did little to the final score line, as Toledo came away 13-1 winners.
Payson Hoiseck took over for Bowen in the circle and threw four innings, allowing the one run on three hits. Jordynne Hensley led the way at the plate for the home side, going 2-for-4.