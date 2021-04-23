2B Softball: Ducks run-rule Mounties; Toledo takes two from 'Dogs

The Bulldogs recorded just six outs in the game, as Toledo put together another rally to add four more runs without giving up an out in the third inning when the last runner came across home plate to end the game early.

But the vast majority of Toledo’s damage had already been done before that inning even began.

The hosts sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, and did it mostly going station to station, with nine singles and just one double. Brynn Williams and Gracie Madill both went 2-for-2 inn thing inning, and come the third out, eight of the nine Toledo starters already had a notch in the hit column.

“We jumped on them pretty quick,” coach Chad Williams said. “Eleven runs in the first, I’ll take that every day of the week.”

That gave Bethany Bowen more than enough insurance to work with in the circle. The sophomore ace struck out four and allowed one batter in three quick innings of work.

With Game 2 being classified as a non-league contest, Williams took the opportunity to give some of his younger players a chance to see the field, though he did also start Madill and Haleigh Holmes on their senior day. The change did little to the final score line, as Toledo came away 13-1 winners.