2B Softball: Bowen tosses shutout, Toledo run-rules Winlock

Williams spent most of her day racking up bases. In the bottom of the third, she put the capper on a three-run frame — a rally that started with two outs and nobody on base — with an inside-the-park home run.

“She went opposite field, burned the left fielder, and it went all the way into the corner,” Coach Williams said. “She’s got wheels enough to make that an inside-the-park home run.”

Up 7-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Toledo lineup flipped back to the top, and Williams sparked another rally, hitting a ball to the outfield that hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double. Holmes traded places with her on a double of her own, Marcil moved her over with a single, and after a flyout, Gracie Madill smacked a 2-RBI double to put the home side up 10-0 and end the game then and there.

“It was a great way to go out,” Williams said. “Four out of the last five kids had base hits and five were extra bases. We were seeing the ball better later in the game for sure, catching up to their pitcher.”

Karlie Jones went the distance for Winlock in the circle. Maia Chaney and Tianna Bornstein-Cook both had two-git games for the Cardinals, and coach Lauren Dumoulin singled out Brianna Ochoa’s defensive play in right field as a highlight for her side.

Toledo (8-1) was scheduled to host Stevenson in a doubleheader on Wednesday, while Winlock (5-7) was slated to play Napavine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.