2B Softball: Bowen tosses shutout, Toledo run-rules Winlock

TOLEDO — The Winlock softball team made the short trip east across I-5, but Toledo didn’t play the part of the gracious host, sending the Cardinals back to Military Road with a 10-0 defeat in six innings.
Bethany Bowen led Toledo once again in the circle, racking up nine strikeouts in six shutout innings for her second win of the week.
“She has been working her tail off,” said Toledo coach Chad Williams. “I’ve said it before: her confidence is growing with each game.”
Williams has watched his sophomore hurler begin to turn into a true ace over the past couple of weeks. Toledo is currently on a four-game winning streak, and Bowen has thrown every inning except for two of it.
Wednesday afternoon though, Williams was more impressed than anything with Bowen for giving up just one solitary walk.
“One of the things we’ve always talked about is that we cannot defend walks, and she has figured that out,” he said. “That helps.”
At the plate, Toledo followed much the same pattern as it did in its win over Toutle Lake on Monday, with the top of the lineup doing much of the damage early and often. Brynn Williams, Haileigh Holmes, and Abbie Marcil combined to go 7-for-12 at the plate, and scored seven of Toledo’s 10 runs.
Williams spent most of her day racking up bases. In the bottom of the third, she put the capper on a three-run frame — a rally that started with two outs and nobody on base — with an inside-the-park home run.
“She went opposite field, burned the left fielder, and it went all the way into the corner,” Coach Williams said. “She’s got wheels enough to make that an inside-the-park home run.”
Up 7-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Toledo lineup flipped back to the top, and Williams sparked another rally, hitting a ball to the outfield that hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double. Holmes traded places with her on a double of her own, Marcil moved her over with a single, and after a flyout, Gracie Madill smacked a 2-RBI double to put the home side up 10-0 and end the game then and there.
“It was a great way to go out,” Williams said. “Four out of the last five kids had base hits and five were extra bases. We were seeing the ball better later in the game for sure, catching up to their pitcher.”
Karlie Jones went the distance for Winlock in the circle. Maia Chaney and Tianna Bornstein-Cook both had two-git games for the Cardinals, and coach Lauren Dumoulin singled out Brianna Ochoa’s defensive play in right field as a highlight for her side.
Toledo (8-1) was scheduled to host Stevenson in a doubleheader on Wednesday, while Winlock (5-7) was slated to play Napavine.