CENTRALIA — Facing off against Forks to start the penultimate Saturday at the park for the second season in a row the Riverhawks did exactly what they did last time around on their way to a State berth; they lost.

This time around, though, Toledo could not find a path through the dark side of the bracket, losing both games on Saturday to see its season end.

Playing in the egg mcmuffin game at 10 a.m. at Fort Borst Park the Toledo nine had a chance to clinch a berth to the 2B state tournament the easy way by downing the Spartans before lunchtime. However, a 1-1 tie in the second inning was as close as the Riverhawks would get on the way to a 4-2 loss in the consolation bracket of the 2B District IV Tournament.

Beth Bowen handled the pitching duties for Toledo and took the loss despite turning in a complete game effort. The senior right-hander struck out six batters and allowed three earned runs on 11 hits.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Riverhawks came back to tie the game in the bottom of the second. The Spartans came right back with a two spot in the top of the third and never gave up the lead.

Bowen did her best to help her own cause by leading Toledo's offense with two hits. Candace Clark and Quyn Norberg added a hit and scored a run, while Zada Norberg added a knock to the Riverhawks' total.

The loss dropped Toledo into a loser-out contest with Raymond-South Bend in the early afternoon, which the Riverhawks dropped 6-1.

The Ravens took a three run lead in the first inning and led 4-0 before the Riverhawks scratched their lone run across in the third inning.

Bowen once again led the Toledo offense, tallying three hits in her final game in red and black. Kailea Lairson added a pair of knocks for the Riverhawks, while Abbie Marcil and Brynn Davis each posted hits in the loss.

And, once again, Bowen went all seven innings in the circle for Toledo. In her final outing Bowen allowed four earned runs on a dozen hits while striking out four Ravens.

If Toledo had won its afternoon game it would have had to return to the diamond for a loser-out, winner-to-State game against Oak Harbor on Saturday evening.

Instead, Toledo finished its season with a record of 15-9. That mark was good enough for fourth place in the Central 2B League, while the Riverhawks finished two wins shy of a State berth.