ADNA — Toledo struggled to contain the offensive firepower of the Central 2B League leading Adna Pirates in a 12-5 road defeat, Wednesday.

The Riverhawks committed six errors behind starting pitcher Bethany Bowen and reliever Payten Holter.

Bowen found little success versus the Adna hitters in three innings. She was touched up for six runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks. Bowen surrendered a home run to Adna’s Karlee Von Moos who finished the game 3-for-5 with a double, homer, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Pirates assault.

Brooklyn Loose also had a strong day at the plate for the Pirates. She batted 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

“We played better tonight than we did against Rainier so that was good,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis noted. “We still have some things to clean up on defense and find ways to score more runs. I was proud of our team effort and attitude tonight.”

Toledo (8-6, 3-2 league) was set to head to Napavine for its fourth straight road game on Thursday afternoon. The Riverhawks are set to host Kalama for a doubleheader on Monday starting at 4 p.m.