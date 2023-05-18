CENTRALIA — All of a sudden the Toledo Riverhawks are right back where they were one year ago; fighting for their playoff lives and ready to take the long road to State.

After dropping their high-noon showdown with Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV softball tournament, Toledo was faced with the task of turning around on a dime and fighting off elimination against none other than Toutle Lake and its Fighting Ducks. The Ducks entered the tournament as a No. 2 seed after surging through the final third of their regular season and had handed Toledo a 2-1 loss as recently as May 8 on the final day of the league schedule.

Facing off against a Toledo side with grizzled playoff experience at its primary positions, Toutle Lake did not have so much fun in the rematch for all the marbles, falling 11-1 in just five innings of their loser-out consolation contest Wednesday evening.

“Obviously we’ve played better ball,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. “Our worst two defensive games, besides Adna, was these two games here and you just can’t win ball games like that with so many unearned runs.”

On the other side, Bethany Bowen once again controlled the circle for Toledo and did everything she could do to hold the Ducks at bay. In the abbreviated complete game she maintained a shutout through 4 2/3 innings before surrendering a run in the bottom of the fifth when the game was nearly put to bed. Her final line included just two hits, one run and three strikeouts.

And it wasn’t just swings and misses that had Bowen breezing through the Toutle Lake order. The senior right-hander also fielded her position with aplomb and kept spirits high around the infield and in the dugout as the Riverhawks worked hard to get off the ground following the morning’s disappointment.

“I felt pretty comfortable against PWV and we got out to a 3-0 lead, the team was very excited and up, and then I felt like the heat just brought us down,” Toledo catcher Abbie Marcil explained. “And then in between games we just sat in the grass in the sun.”

It was during that break that the seniors on the team addressed their compatriots, including a trio of 8th graders making their first postseason appearance, on a team determined to return to the state tournament.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls, ‘We’ve got three seniors and do you want this to be our last game or not?’ Marcil detailed. “And they kept saying, ‘No! No!’ So we told them, ‘Then you’ve got to show us!’...I think they showed us.”

Turns out the Riverhawks had little to worry about, even against a formidable foe that entered the day as hot as any team in the district.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning Toledo was forced to hold steady for a few innings as Toutle Lake’s Jasmine Smith did her thing in the circle. Smith looked like the ace that she is through four innings before the Riverhawks got hot and turned it into a laugher in the fifth.

A pair of errors in the field by Toutle Lake opened the door for the Riverhawks before back-to-back-back hits by Candace Clark, Brynn Davis and Bowen all brought runs into score. By the end of the frame Toledo had chased Jasmine Smith from the circle for the final time in her career while posting five hits and plating nine runs in order to put a country mile between itself and their cousins from over the ridge on Spirit Lake Highway.

That offensive inning left Toledo feeling giddy, if not yet ready to kick their boots off.

“You feel comfortable but your job’s not done yet. You still have a lot to do because anything can turn around,” Marcil noted. “That showed against PWV. Anything can happen. Like Coach says, we’re the hammer, we just gotta keep going at it. You can’t give up.”

Clark led Toledo’s hammering unit with a pair of hits that included a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kailea Lairson added two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Mialeigh Jurica set the table in the leadoff spot with a pair of hits and a run scored.

Davis added three RBIs and scored a run to go with her double, while Marcil added a double with two RBIs and three runs scored for Toledo.

With an 11-run lead the Riverhawks went back out on the field ready to end the game early and managed to do just that. However, Toledo wasn’t able to close the book before Haylie Coder came in to score on an RBI from Jordyn Casi.

Casi also posted one of Toutle Lake’s two hits. Karlie Smith had the other base knock for the Ducks.

“Our District, I think I’d put them up against these 1A’s,” coach Lake said. “I feel like the championship would be played by the 2B’s if they were all in the same tournament. Overall we did have a great season and it’s a tough way to send these seniors off.”

Senior Jasmine Smith wound up allowing seven runs, only three of which were earned, over four innings of work. She allowed eight hits and struck out two batters. Naomi Chavez picked up the final three outs for Toutle Lake to end the fifth, allowing two earned runs on two hits with a strikeout in the mix.

The loss brought Toutle Lake’s season to a close with a record of 10-7. That mark was good for second place in the Central 2B League but left the Fighting Ducks two wins short of a state tournament berth.

As he packed up the back of his track in the parking lot by Fort Borst, coach Lake took another moment to reflect on the end of the line for the team’s seniors, who like himself, have put on the Toutle Lake jersey for the final time.

“We had a really good group of seniors. Brooklyn Wassel stepped up playing third base and her hitting has really come through,” coach Lake said. “Up until today Jasmine has been a catalyst. Up until today Kennady’s defense and her batting has been just solid.”

The Ducks' outgoing skipper also mentioned the first-year contributions of Taylor Sells along with the 4-year exploits of players like Karlie Smith and Chavez, the latter of whom launched leadoff home runs in back-to-back games against Toledo earlier this season.

Chavez and Kennady Lake will each be attending college in the fall and working to continue their playing careers with Chavez joining the Grays Harbor Chokers and Lake heading to Lower Columbia College.

Meanwhile, the win puts Toledo back in the double elimination portion of the bracket. Just like last season, the Riverhawks will open their Saturday at the district tournament with a winner-to-State game at Borst Park against Forks at 10 a.m. If Toledo wins that game it will move to a State seeding game at 2 p.m. against the winner of PWV and Raymond-South Bend.

However, if Toledo loses its first game it will have to win two in a row starting at 2 p.m., and then wrapping up with a cross-district glue game against Oak Harbor at 6 p.m. for the final berth to State.

Whichever road the Riverhaws wind up taking, they’ll have a survivor’s mindset heading in.

“I feel like when I’ve got two strikes it really pushes me to hit the ball, like, ‘This is it!’” Marcil explained. “I feel like when we lost that one it kind of pushed us to be like, ‘This is it. Our backs are against the wall and we either fight or we don’t.’ And we always fight when our backs are against the wall.”

Ocosta blanks Fighting Ducks

Toutle Lake faced off against Ocosta in Wednesday's opening tilt and fell 11-0 in six innings while being no-hit by Jessie Gilbert.

Gilbert struck out 13 batters on her way to the abbreviated no-no effort.

Kennady Lake and Leah Kirkley drew bases on balls for the Fighting Ducks in order to stave off a perfect game by Gilbert.

The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added on with runs in the second and third frames. A four-run top of the sixth pushed the game into mercy rule territory and the Ducks could not respond in kind.

Jasmine Smith took the loss in the circle for the Ducks after allowing five earned runs on 11 hits. She struck out just one batter and four errors behind her in the field gave the Wildcats all the momentum they didn't need.

Toutle Lake’s Naomi Chavez picked up all three outs in the sixth inning while allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two batters.

“Pitchers weren’t hitting their spots. The defense wasn’t helping them out and we weren’t putting the bat on the ball,” coach Lake said. “We just got outplayed today, plain and simple. Playing ball like that, nobody’s going to win at this stage in the season.”

That loss set Toutle Lake up against Toledo in a loser-out contest on Wednesday evening.

Errors cost Riverhawks in loss to PWV

Toledo came out and played some uncharacteristically sloppy softball in a 12-5 loss to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in the quarterfinals of the district tournament, Wednesday afternoon.

The Riverhawks claimed a three run lead in the first inning but would not score again until the fifth frame when their lead had turned into a 7-3 deficit. Still, with solo runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, Toledo cut the gap down to just two runs before allowing a five spot in the sixth o let the Titans slip away.

Seven errors in the field were the primary root of all Toledo’s ills. Bowen pitched all six innings in defeat, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits with four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Lauren Emery struck out eight Riverhawks while allowing five earned runs on nine hits over seven innings.

Toledo’s offense was led by Candace Clark and Kailea Lairson who each put up two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Brynn Davis added a hit with two RBIs and Mialeigh Jurica posted two hits with an RBI and a run scored out of the leadoff spot.

That loss set Toledo up against Toutle Lake in a loser-out consolation game on the dark side of the District bracket on Wednesday evening.