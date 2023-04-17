RANDLE — Toledo’s offense went to work early against Morton-White Pass and didn’t stop in a dominant doubleheader sweep on Saturday. Toledo won Game 1 14-0, then took Game 2 20-4.

A nine-run first inning explosion carried Toledo to the 14-0, five-inning shutout win in the opener. Candace Clark batted 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored and Jurica went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and three RBI to lead the Riverhawks’ offense in Game 1.

Though the offense got going early, Toledo had the pitching and defense dialed in for all five innings with Bethany Bowen in the circle. Bowen held Morton-White Pass to one hit over five scoreless innings. She struck out five, walked one and hit a batter as well.

The Riverhawks’ offense stayed hot in Game 2 as the Timberwolves’ starter Emarey Hampton had no answer for the excellent lineup.

Quyn Norberg added two hits to go with her three hits from Game 1 and scored four times. Abbie Marcil finished the second game 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored and Brooke Davis batted 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Kailea Lairsen-Young went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored as well for Toledo.

Abagail Sympson finished with a 2-for-2 day in the second game to lead the Timberwolves at the plate against Peyton Holter of the Riverhawks. Holter allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in three innings.

MWP’s defense did their pitching staff little favor over the course of the doubleheader as it committed nine errors over eight innings.

Toledo (7-1, 3-0 league) was slated to play another twin bill on Monday at home against Wahkiakum starting at 4 p.m.