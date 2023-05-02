TOLEDO — The Riverhawks pounded out 22 hits in 10 innings, Monday, on the way to a pair of mercy rule victories over Kalama in Central 2B League softball play in the cheese city. Toledo was surgical in the opener with a 10-0 decision before letting their bats do the dirty work in the rematch for an 18-8 win.

Both games ended in the fifth inning when Toledo walked-off the Chinooks by taking a 10-run lead and triggering the mercy rule.

“Didn’t go our way tonight,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “A couple errors and our bats couldn’t find the gaps like Toledo found in our two games tonight.”

Mialeigh Jurica put up six hits on the day with five RBIs to lead Toledo’s offense.

In Game 1 the Riverhawks plated five runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. Three more runs for the hosts in the bottom of the fifth ended the game on the spot.

Quyn Norberg posted three hits with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Riverhawks in the opener. Jurica added three hits with three runs and two RBIs, while Kailea Lairson and Zaya Norberg each posted two hits.

Meanwhile, Bethan Bowen took the grapefruit to start the day and filed a complete game shutout with four hits allowed over five innings. Bowen struck out seven Chinooks and walked just one. She also helped herself out with a hit and an RBI when she had a bat in her hand.

Delaney Rinard was saddled with the loss for Kalama. Her final line in the circle included 4 ⅓ innings pitched, 11 hits and 10 runs allowed, three walks and one strikeout. With four errors behind her in the field only half of the runs on her watch were earned.

Lahna Moon put up two hits with a double to lead the Chinooks at the plate. Brooklyn Lavigne and Jessica Myer also added hits in the loss.

The second contest was defined by one prolonged moment in time colloquially known as the bottom of the second inning when Toledo plated a dozen runs to take a 15-3 lead. That outburst of offense put the Riverhawks on the hunt for a 10-run lead and a happy, early ending.

Jurica led Toledo in the rematch with three its, four RBIs and three runs scored. She managed two doubles and a triple out of those plate appearances. Lairson added two hits with four RBIs and a run in the hitting contest.

After scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first and two more in the second, Kalama didn’t fold after their longest inning on defense. Instead, the Chinooks answered back with three runs in the top of the third, before adding runs in the fourth and fifth frames to cap their complete trips around the bases.

Ady Davenport notched two hits, with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in her statline. Brookelyn Waddle added a double and scored two runs while Colbie Manninen tallied two hits and two runs. Rinard and Kylie Nichols also posted hits for the ‘Nooks.

“We are a young team still, and we are doing way better than last year,” coach Rinard noted. “We are going in the right direction.”

Peyton Holter picked up the win on the slab for Toledo by spinning 3 ⅔ innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits. She also walked three batters and struck out six others. Bowen took care of the final four outs, with a pair of strikeouts in the mix.

Davenport took the loss for Kalama after allowing 15 earned runs on 11 hits over four innings of work. She also struck out seven Riverhawks. Rinard entered in relief to try to stop the bleeding in the fifth but it was too little too late as the hosts scored three runs and reached the 10-run threshold.

Quyn Norberg put up two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs for Toledo. Catcher Abbie Marcil enjoyed some time stretching her legs after clubbing two hits, scoring two runs and driving in another. Rahkelle Miller each added hits and runs to the Riverhawks’ totals.

Toledo (11-6, 5-2 league) has two games left on its regular season schedule and currently sits in third place behind Rainier (WA) and Adna. The Riverhawks have dates against Toutle Lake and Winlock left to play, starting with yet another rendition of the Battle of the Cowlitz on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Kalama (8-6, 3-3) is clinging to a playoff spot in the middle of the pack in the C2BL standings with three games left to play. The Chinooks are set to play at Rainier, Wash., on Thursday.

Free Swings

Winlock took both ends of a doubleheader over Wahkiakum on Monday, winning by scores of 19-6 and 21-11.

The victories leave the Cardinals in the hunt for one of the final playoff spots out of the Central 2B League with seven games left on their schedule.

Winlock (5-9, 3-6 league) is scheduled to host Mossyrock for a no-league doubleheader on Wednesday before heading across the freeway to Toledo for a league game on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Wahkiakum (1-12, 0-6) was scheduled to play at Rainier, Wash., o Tuesday before hosting Toutle Lake on Thursday at 4 p.m.