CHEHALIS — If you only looked west on Monday you’d have thought it was a perfect day for some playoff softball. And with the diamond of Recreation Park situated just so, it was setting up to be a perfect sunset backdrop behind a pair of do-or-die 2B District IV softball tournament games.

The only problem with keeping an eye on the horizon in this case was the fact that a thunderstorm was barreling out of the mountains and heading straight for the Mint City.

With Toledo and Ilwaco engaged in their contest on one field while Kalama and Rainier (WA) locked horns in an orange and black fiasco on the adjacent field, the first few innings went off without a hitch.

Well, Ilwaco’s defense did have a couple of miscues that allowed Mialeigh Jurica to come around and score in the first inning for Toledo without a hit in the frame, but other than that things were moving right along.

And then the lightning flashed, and the thunder rolled, and everything came to a standstill in an instant.

With teams sent to their respective dugouts to begin the mandatory 30-minute delay fans huddled shoulder to shoulder around the nearest buildings and their metal roofs.

After several more lightning strikes in the near vicinity restarted the timer on the delay, and then a spell of rain blew in, the decision was made to postpone both games until Tuesday.

Toledo’s Beth Bowen was throwing a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts heading into the bottom of the third inning against the Fishermen. Meanwhile, Megan Dille had notched three strikeouts and not allowed a hit for Ilwaco, with one unearned run on her watch. The Riverhawks were leading 1-0 when play was stopped.

The Chinooks and Mountaineers had only made it into the bottom of the second inning of their loser-out affair before the softball gods unleashed their fury from the heavens. Kalama took a two run lead in the top of the first thanks to a single by Tabitha Gish and an RBI knock by Jessica Myer.

Delaney Rinard started in the circle for the ‘Nooks and had allowed just one hit with three strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings of work. Kalama was leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second when play was postponed.

Kalama and Rainier were set to resume play on Tuesday afternoon back at Rec Park following the conclusion of the Toledo and Ilwaco game.

Mark Morris was also set to be in Chehalis, playing on an adjacent field against W.F. West in the 2A District IV Tournament, starting at 4:30 p.m.