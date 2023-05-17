CHEHALIS — Delaney Rinard and the Kalama Chinooks held the Mountaineers scoreless for more than 24 hours in the 2B District IV softball tournament but it still wasn’t enough to advance to the next round.

When the thunder stopped clapping and the final score was tallied the Chinooks wound up on the wrong end of an 8-2 defeat at the hands of Rainier (WA) in a loser-out playoff tilt that was postponed midway through due to lightning strikes on Monday.

As his team shuffled out of the dugout for the final time, Tuesday evening, Kalama coach Brad Rinard would have much rather seen a quicker game where the shutout didn’t evaporate like a raindrop riding a lightning bolt in a disastrous sixth inning.

“We were hitting the ball last night and I wish we could have kept that going but obviously the lightning stopped us,” coach Rinard said.

Turning around and looking over his shoulder toward the mountains to the east, the Chinooks’ skipper added, “It was those six bolts that landed basically at the same time and (the umpires) said, ‘Nope, we’re done.’”

Still, when the No. 7 Chinooks went to bed Monday night they slept well with a 2-0 lead over the No. 3 seeded Mountaineers, a team that held one of the top two spots in league until the final week of the regular season.

Kalama posted those runs in the first inning, on the first day. Tabitha Gish got the rally going with a one-out single before catcher Lahna Moon wore a pitch and then Jessica Myer came up with a clutch knock to right field that put the ‘Nooks in the drivers’ seat for the next 25-hours.

Maleah Davis also added a hit for Kalama in the game. However, the bulk of the remaining programming was reserved for the Delaney Rinard and Friends show on the diamond at Recreation Park. The Chinooks’ ace hung zero after zero on the scoreboard through a combination of skill and divine grace.

While Rinard maintained her shutout into the sixth inning, that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers weren’t threatening all the while. She escaped jams on the bases in the second, third and fourth innings with the help of some blooper base running by a Rainier side that looked over anxious to erase their deficit all at once.

“I was ecstatic. (Delaney) hung in there. The whole team hung in there,” coach Rinard said, “From the last time we played these guys, we were right in there.”

Like a cat with nine punches on its card, though, Rinard ran out of luck in the sixth inning when the Mountaineers strung together a heap of extra base hits that were nearly all compounded by errors in the field while the other girls in black and orange circled the bases in a frenzy.

By the time the Chinooks found the third out the Mountaineers had pounded out eight and scored all eight of their runs for the game.

After spinning a shutout for five innings Delaney Rinard finished the game as the losing pitcher with 14 hits and six strikeouts on her ledger. However, with six errors committed in the field behind her, only one of those eight runs was officially earned against Rinard.

However the scorebook noted it, that whirlwind left Kalama with just three outs to find six runs and little time to regain their equilibrium after a nightmare half inning in the field.

As it turned out, a fairytale comeback was not in the cards. Aside from a hit batter, a quiet top of the seventh ended the 26-hour oddity quickly and sent the Chinooks into the outfield grass for their final postgame chat of the spring.

“They were the third ranked team going into Districts. Yes, that sixth inning killed us but we’re definitely going to be back next year,” coach Rinard said after a lengthy chat with his team. “This is a young team. Coming in from where we started last year and we’re just going to keep moving, stepping stones; we made it to Districts and we almost had it.”

Kalama finished its season with a record of 8-11 that was good for a seventh place finish in the Central 2B League. The Chinooks were three wins shy of a state tournament berth.

Maleah Davis, a team captain, took a few hours to come up with the right words but later Tuesday night she texted her team on their group chat to share her feelings on the team. Those words are included here at the request of coach Rinard.

"I know the game may hot have gone the way we had hope it would, but I still think we did an amazing job and really held out own out there," Davis wrote. "(We) definitely showed everyone what Kalama softball is really about. Amazing effort and keep your heads up for next year. You can feel that big things are coming."