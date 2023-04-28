KALAMA — It wasn’t all that long ago that Kalama softball was on life support. Their field boxed out by the new school that trampled upon the ashes of greats and erased the school’s baseball diamond completely, the Chinooks were in danger of being forgotten about back in their little corner up on the hill.

With wins few and far between, turnout was already down before COVID-19 tried to wipe the program out completely.

But that’s the past. On Wednesday the Chinooks were busy notching a pair of 15-0 wins over Wahkiakum that had antique town talking about the playoffs for the first time since the world’s tallest totem pole made from one single tree was still standing upright.

“Felt good to have back to back double header wins,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “(The) girls played well against a young team in the Mules.”

Kalama started off inauspiciously enough with just one run in the first inning of the opener but then went wild for 10 runs in the second frame. Tabitha Gish led the Chinooks with two hits that included a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Four runs for the hosts in the bottom of the third inning ended the game via mercy rule, but not before Brooklyn Lavigne could put up a double with two RBIs and three runs. Colbie Manninen added two RBIs and scored two runs while Brookelyn Waddle legged out a triple and scored a run or the ‘Nooks.

Delaney Rinard picked up the win in the circle in both games and helped herself out in the first date with a double and an RBI. She also struck out six Mules while allowing just two hits over three innings of

Alaya Cripe pitched for Wahkiakum and tallied two strikeouts while allowing six earned runs. She also notched one of the Mules’ only hits.

Helen Lewis also put a base knock in the book for Wahkiakum.

In the nightcap Rinard was once again stingy in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out one Mule in the three-inning victory. Rinard helped herself out with a hit and two RBIs to help grease the wheels.

Not that the Chinooks were short on quicksilver on a day where the thermometers were reaching their season highs. Kalama plated 10 runs in the first inning alone and thumped out 11 hits, all of them singles, in the follow-up contest.

Gish drove in two runs and posted two hits while scoring a run for the Chinooks. Waddle added a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Lahna Moon, enjoying a game out of her catcher’s crouch, put up a hit and drove in three runs while Maleah Davis managed an identical statline.

Stepping in behind the dish for Moon was Hannah Johnson and she added a pair of hits with a pair of runs when she wasn’t donning the tools of ignorance. Kylie Nichols tallied a hit with two RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts.

Even in defeat the Mules’ skipper Garrett Miller was able to find a stat that wouldn’t look out of place on the back of a trading card.

“Evelynn Miller was 1-for-2 at the plate and also pitched three innings, striking out three batters,” said Miller.

Lewis also managed to hit safely for the Mules.

Of Kalama’s 15 runs in Game 2, only seven of them went against Miller’s ledger due to a trio of errors in the field.

The win gives the Chinooks the inside lane for the playoffs coming into the home stretch, and may have even clinched a postseason berth, depending on your source.

“I was told tonight that we should get the seventh seed right now with the three league wins (but) we still have to play Toledo, Napavine and Adna,” coach Rinard noted. “It would be nice if he’s right. It’s been years since the fastpitch Chinooks have made the playoffs.”

Kalama (8-4, 3-2 league) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Toledo on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Unpacking the Mules

It’s been a tough row to hoe for the Mules the last few seasons and the last several weeks have been a whirlwind with Central 2B League games and non-league contests piling up faster than a dung pile in the winter.

In just the last week and a half Wahkiakum has played a doubleheader at Kalama, a pair of league affairs with Toledo and Napavine, and a wild West rodeo of a non-league win over Oakville in which the teams combined for 51 runs.

Evelynn Miller and Alaya Cripe continue to come up big time and time again for the Mule as they fight hoof and nail to survive the meat grinder that is the C2BL. Evelyn Hogue has also proven to be a contributor for the upstart Wahkiakum squad, but there is no doubt that everyone was having a time to remember when the Cathlamet nine collided with the Acorns on Tuesday.

In that contest Wahkiakum was the last team standing in a 28-23 donnybrook that marked the Mules’ first win in several seasons. Miller finished that game 2-for-2 with three walks and four runs scored. Cripe went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Helen Lewis, Zoe Dorian and Hogue all added hits.

Cripe picked up the win in the circle over the Acorns with two strikeouts over four innings. Miller closed the game out with two strikeouts in the final frame.

Wahkiakum (1-10, 0-5 league) is set to host Winlock for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.