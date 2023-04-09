TENINO — Despite out-hitting their opponent Saturday, Ilwaco was beaten 12-5 by 1A Tenino of the Evergreen League.

Walks and errors killed the Fishermen in the non-league contest. The Beavers opened up a 4-0 lead against Meagan Dille and the Fishermen. Dille started in the circle for Ilwaco but was unable to get out of the first inning. She was tagged for four runs on four walks and two hits as she managed to get just one out before making way for Emma Grace.

Grace worked 3 2/3 innings in which she allowed eight runs, three earned, on four hits and she struck out seven. Justyce Patana pitched the final 1 and 1/3 innings for Ilwaco. She didn’t allow a run.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, Ilwaco got two runs back in the third and one in the fourth to tighten the game up at 4-3. Tenino answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth to inch back ahead by two.

Ilwaco managed to tie the game in the fifth at 5-5 with a pair of runs, but a seven-run frame by the Beavers thanks to one key error cost Ilwaco the game.

“They got up on us early and then we clawed back and we just had that one bad inning and that was the game,” said Ilwaco coach A.J. Smith. “The errors and walks just killed us… Give (Tenino) credit they were really solid in the field. They are a good defensive team.”

Dille finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBI while senior Olivia McKinstry batted 3-for-3 with a homer and a walk to lead the Fishermen offense.

Chloe Grayless earned the win for Tenino. She pitched all seven innings in which she yielded five runs on nine hits, four walks, a hit batter and struck out three.

“We hit the ball hard today,” Smith added. “We barreled up the ball, but it went right to people.”

Ilwaco (3-3, 3-1 league) is slated to host Chief Leschi for a twin bill on Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m.