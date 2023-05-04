TOLEDO — Mialeigh Jurica and Abbie Marcil jump started the Toledo offense in the first inning as the Riverhawks hit the ball hard all over the yard in a quick, 15-0 Central 2B League victory over Winlock in three innings, Thursday.

The victory extended Toledo’s winning streak to four in a row. The team is surging at the right time of the season after reaching the state tournament last spring.

“We hit the ball hard and we played clean defense,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said.

Jurica led the game off with a base hit and Marcil drilled a fastball that ran over the middle of the plate over the fence in left-center field with one out to put Toledo out in front 2-0 in the first inning.

The Riverhawks added two more runs in the first before scoring seven runs in the second where they sent 11 hitters to the plate against Winlock starter Madison Rohman.

Rohman, unfortunately, was the victim of a series of defensive misplays behind her which allowed the second inning to continue. Toledo scored its seven runs on five hits, two walks and two Winlock errors.

The game was called after Toledo scored four more runs in the third inning with no outs recorded on two hits and two additional Winlock errors.

Toledo’s offense tried to steal the headlines from right-hander Bethany Bowen who was once again dominant in the circle for Toledo. The senior allowed just one hit and struck out five in three scoreless innings.

“Bethany has been there for us all year. She threw a lot of strikes. When your pitcher is on like she was today, she makes the defense look really good because we didn’t have many balls in play (to make plays on). She took care of business on her own.”

All of that came while the senior felt she wasn't even working with her best stuff.

“I felt like my spins weren’t working as well as I thought they could," Bowen said. "I tried my hardest and that’s all I can ask for."

The leaders on the offensive end for Toledo were Jurica, Marcil, Zaya Norberg and Rahkelle Miller. Jurica batted 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Marcil finished the game 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs and both Norberg and Miller added a pair of base hits.

“Zaya Norberg has come in and she’s filled in for Candace Clark who has been injured the last couple games and we haven’t lost a beat,” noted Davis. “When you’re dealing with injuries and you have a player who steps up, I’ve been pretty proud of her for that."

It's a trend that's caught on for the Riverhawks.

“People are stepping up and able to play multiple positions (to) fill in where we need them," Davis added. "It was good to get the win on senior night for our seniors.”

On the other end of the diamond, it was a disappointing day for Winlock which struggled in the field against the hard hit balls off Toledo’s bats.

“(Rohman) did exactly what we asked her to do – get the ball over the plate,” Winlock coach Curtis Patching said. “We’ve been working on the same things all year long and she did a nice job.”

Due to the inability to get off the field against Toledo’s offense, Winlock’s lineup only had one plate appearance versus Bowen. Squaring up the opponent’s top arm has been a challenge for Winlock this season and the Battle of the Cowlitz proved no different.

Rohman had the lone hit off of Bowen for the Cardinals.

“We sort of have a pattern the first time through (the order on offense). The first time is a timing everything and watching (turn), the second time through we start making contact and we’re able to get to a pitcher the third time through,” informed Patching. “We’ve done that to some pretty good pitchers in our league. Obviously, we didn’t get a chance to get to that third time through.”

The last few weeks have been tough on the Cardinals as they scrap to stay afloat in the Central 2B League standings.

“Unfortunately, we’ve regressed a little bit," Patching said. "Beginning of the year, we had some problems of letting plays stick with us and I think we saw some of that today.”

Winlock has to win one more league game to qualify for the 2B District IV tournament. The Cardinals are a young team with just one senior on the roster so taking the step of achieving a postseason berth would be a strong benchmark to build off of for the youthful group.

“I told them, ‘My job right now is just to make you better and then leave you set up to be better next year,’” Patching stated. “So a couple games in the postseason is the goal and next year winning a few more games.”

Winlock (5-12, 3-7) currently sits in eighth place in the Central 2B League standings, one game back of Onalaska in the loss column for the final playoff spot. The Cardinals are slated to host Rainier, Wash., on Monday for a doubleheader with just the opener counting towards the league standings. The first pitch against the Mountaineers is slated for 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Toledo (12-6, 6-2 league) has a pivotal doubleheader matchup at Toutle Lake scheduled for Monday with a first pitch time set for 3 p.m. Those two games will go a long way towards settling third place in the Central 2B League before the district crossovers begin.