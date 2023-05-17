CHEHALIS — Toledo got a quick taste of the postseason Monday before its 2B District IV tournament opener with Ilwaco was suspended due to lightning in the area. The Riverhawks came back Tuesday to finish what they started, picking up an 11-2 victory over the Fishermen in the process.

The win moved Toledo onto the District quarterfinals where the team was set to meet Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Wednesday. PWV shut Toledo out 11-0 one month ago.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the third when the game was halted on Monday, Toledo was able to return to the plate and find an offensive rhythm as soon as “Play ball” was exclaimed by the umpire a little less than 24-hours later.

Toledo scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning as it put its first two batters on base with a hit batter and a single and then took advantage of a few more Ilwaco misplays on defense. Beth Bowen delivered a two-RBI double to left field with two outs.

The Riverhawks would get four more runs in the fourth inning to quickly find itself in command with a 10-1 advantage.

“We just wanted to kick some butt,” said Bowen. “We wanted to come out here and get it over with. We knew it was out and we wanted to come out here and finish what we started yesterday.”

It was Bowen who took the turn in the circle for the Riverhawks and she was effective against Ilwaco. Her ability to change speeds to keep the Fishermen hitters off balance enabled the senior to limit Ilwaco to five hits and two runs over seven innings. Bowen struck out 10 batters and walked one over the course of two days.

“Beth was awesome today,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “That’s really nice when she’s throwing strikes and (Ilwaco) is behind her, they’re late on her fastball. And then when we throw the breaking pitches, they’re out in front. I mean the difference between her changeup and her fastball has improved so much in the time that I’ve been here.”

Bowen also went 2-for-3 from the plate with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead the Toledo offense. Candace Clark added two RBIs and Peyton Holter finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the win.

Ilwaco finished with more errors (eight) than hits (five) in the playoff game, never a good recipe for success. One bright spot for the Fishermen was the overall play of Meghan Dille who carried her success from the regular season over into the playoffs.

Dille battled her command at times against Toledo, but was effective overall through her 3 1/3 innings in the circle. The right-hander packed her bag Monday night without a hit on her tall and finished having allowed just three hits. However, she also walked two batters and persistent troubles in the field behind her allowed Toledo to extend innings and put nine runs across on Dille's watch, just two of which were earned. Dille struck out four Toledo hitters along the way.

Eighth-grader Makaila Warfield batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Fishermen offense. Dille was 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored. Justyce Patana went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Picking up a game after it has been suspended, even a day later, can be tough for some teams to manage. Toledo, though, was ready to go and their senior hurler believes the team has found a new gear entering the district playoffs.

“We flipped a page in our book," Bowen said. "We’re coming out with more energy. We’re attacking and we’re being aggressive which is great to see."

Looking ahead to its game against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Wednesday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia at noon, the Riverhawks will have to adjust their approach to the Titans’ top pitcher, Lauren Emery, who shut them out last time.

“They beat us the first time, but this time we’re going to come back harder than what we did (in April) against them,” noted Bowen. “We’ve seen Lauren before. Hopefully we can go get her tomorrow, because last time we struggled, but this time, hopefully, we can come at her.”

A win in that game would advance Toledo to the District semifinals on at 4 p.m. at Borst Park. If the Riverhawks lost at noon they will play in a loser-out consolation game at 4 p.m., also at Borst Park.