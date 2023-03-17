Naselle starting pitcher Brynn Tarabochia was lit up for 14 runs, nine earned, on seven hits and five walks in 1.2 innings pitched. She struck out two and yielded one home run. Senior Lauren Katyryniuk relieved her and had no more success. Katyryniuk allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits and one walk. Still, she managed to get the final out of the game as Raymond batted for just two innings.