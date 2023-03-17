RAYMOND — A 15-run first inning carried the high-flying Raymond-South Bend Ravens over Naselle 20-2 in a three-inning non-league contest, Thursday.
It was the program debut for the Pacific County combo squad, and an impressive one at that.
Naselle starting pitcher Brynn Tarabochia was lit up for 14 runs, nine earned, on seven hits and five walks in 1.2 innings pitched. She struck out two and yielded one home run. Senior Lauren Katyryniuk relieved her and had no more success. Katyryniuk allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits and one walk. Still, she managed to get the final out of the game as Raymond batted for just two innings.
Tarabochia, Haylee Rose, Brooke Davis and Bergeson each delivered hits for Naselle in the loss which came one day after falling to Clatskanie in another non-league contest.
Naselle (0-2) heads to Wahkiakum for a third game in three days with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.