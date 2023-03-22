CASTLE ROCK — Toutle Lake got the offense going early and continued hitting throughout the course of a 20-3 victory against Castle Rock in five innings, Tuesday.

Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake noted his team saw Castle Rock in the jamboree to start the season which helped them adjust their preparations to have their hitters’ timing prepared for the Rockets’ pitching. It certainly paid off.

The Ducks finished the game with 22 hits and each batter in the Fighting Ducks’ lineup had one hit, with eight of the nine recording multiple hits in the non-league rivalry matchup.

Toutle Lake scored four runs in the first inning after a pair of walks and an error helped set the table. Karly Opsahl, Jasmine Smith and Brooklyn Wassell each had RBI singles while Karli Smith drove home another run with a ground out.

Opsahl batted 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Ducks.

After Castle Rock got a run back in the bottom of the first, Toutle Lake went right back to work at the plate scoring four more runs in the second inning to build an 8-1 lead. A Jordyn Casi sacrifice bunt brought home two runs and Kennady Lake doubled home another run.

The Ducks scored 10 runs in the fourth inning when it brought 15 girls to the plate. After a strikeout started the inning, Toutle Lake recorded 11 consecutive hits including three triples and two doubles.

Lake finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, triple, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored for the Ducks. Jasmine Smith went 2-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Leah Kirkley and Lindsay Kirkley each batted 3-for-4.

Karlie Smith got the start in the circle for Toutle Lake. She allowed three unearned runs on six hits over four innings. Smith didn’t walk anyone and struck out two.

“This early in the season we just want her to hit her spots and she’s getting there,” coach Lake said of his pitcher. “We’re working on her changeup. She pitched really good.”

Karlie Smith credited the defense for making most of the plays behind her.

“I was pretty much moving my fastball around and that kept them on their toes,” Smith admitted. “They hit the ball pretty well, but I think our defense was on top of it.”

The Ducks were charged with three errors over the course of the five-inning game, but coach Lake was pleased overall with the team’s effort.

“Our defense was pretty tight today,” stated coach Lake. “I think I saw an error there at the end that we could’ve turned a double play. We got a little excited there. Our defense has been pretty locked down so far this season.”

Castle Rock scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The team notched seven hits in the game, a marked improvement from last week when the Rockets managed just two hits in a loss to R.A. Long. Chelsea Jones finished 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Rockets.

Castle Rock coach Ron Strode admitted his team is still attempting to improve on the fundamentals.

“That’s where we’re at still,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “We had some really good plays. We had some nice catches in left field, one double play at shortstop. But right now, because of the youth, we are working on the fundamental part of the game.”

Strode hopes to see his team make progress over the next three weeks prior to the beginning of league play on April 11th. The Rockets play three more games in addition to the two full weeks of practice during the Spring Break weeks.

“We’ve got two more games that are non-league next week and then we have one Friday,” noted Strode. “My goal is to have this mental part worked out and then be ready for league (play).”

Castle Rock is scheduled to host Heritage on Friday at 4 p.m.

Toutle Lake (2-1 overall) will also return to the diamond on Friday at Mossyrock at 4 p.m.