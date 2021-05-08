2A Softball: Woodland stomps R.A. Long in five

Woodland put an exclamation point on the end of its season as they took down R.A. Long 10-0 in five innings on Thursday in a 2A consolation game to end the season.

The Beavers struck first and struck fast with a five-run second inning to take an early advantage. Woodland added another run in the fourth before they piled it on with four more in the fifth to give them the ten-run lead for the mercy rule.

The Beavers tallied 14 hits in their offensive onslaught over the Jills.

Leanna Russell did a little bit of everything for the Beavers. In the circle, Russell tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout of the Lumberjills. Russell also only gave up one free base on a walk. At the plate, Russell was just as dominant as she finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple for the game.

Coco McDonald and Emily Hughes also put together strong days at the plate for the Beavers. McDonald finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Hughes added two RBIs of her own and also finished 2-for-3.

Ava Rodman notched the only hit for the Lumberjills on the night.

Myah Bodily started in the circle for R.A. Long and gave up six hits across two innings. Jadyn Terry relieved Bodily and gave up eight hits across four innings.